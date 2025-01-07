Deb Fischer’s Husband Hails From a Very Tiny Town in Nebraska — All About Him Bruce grew up in the small town of Valentine, Nebr., which has a population of just over 2,600. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 7 2025, 10:05 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@senatorfischer

Republican Senator Deb Fischer is no stranger to politics. Serving in the U.S. Senate since November 2012, she was first elected to represent Nebraska over a decade ago. She secured her second term in 2018 and, most recently, her third term in 2024. On Jan. 3, 2025, Deb was sworn in, with Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) escorting her and Vice President Kamala Harris administering the oath of office.

By now, its safe to say Deb is comfortable navigating the public eye, but when it comes to her husband, Bruce, well, he still hasn’t quite pinned down the proper etiquette, according to some. He became an unexpected viral "sensation" during Deb’s third-term swearing-in ceremony, leaving people scratching their heads and asking: Who is he, and why did he behave the way he did? Let’s dive into the story behind Deb’s husband.

Who is Deb Fischer's husband?

Deb and Bruce Fischer have been married since 1972, building a life that reflects their Nebraska roots. Bruce grew up in the small town of Valentine, Nebr., which has a population of just over 2,600 and a median household income of $53,438. The two met at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where Deb earned her degree in education, and together they’ve created a family and a thriving ranching business.

The Fischers are proud parents to three sons and run Sunny Slope Ranch, located in the Nebraska Sandhills about 30 miles from Valentine. These days, they’re also grandparents to six grandchildren, as noted in Deb’s bio. While Deb focuses on her political career, it’s presumed Bruce maintains the ranch.

What did Deb Fischer's husband do?

Days after Deb was sworn in for her third term in the Senate on Jan. 3, 2025, a clip of the final moments of the ceremony went viral — not for Deb's actions, but for her husband's.

At the end of the ceremony, Bruce was seen holding a Bible while Harris shook Deb's hand, congratulating her. Deb smiled, and the two exchanged a thank you. Then Harris turned to Bruce to congratulate him as well, because, let’s face it, his wife being sworn in for a third term is a big deal and certainly worthy of a handshake. But instead of accepting the gesture, Bruce left Harris hanging.

The lack of action quickly drew criticism, with some calling Bruce "racist" and others passing harsh judgments on his behavior. Some sources have tried to paint Bruce as a "fragile" man who uses a cane while others justified his actions by pointing out that he was holding both a cane and a Bible. However, the clip tells a different story. If you slow it down, you can see Bruce handing the Bible to Deb. Instead of using his now-free hand to shake Harris's, he slid it into his pocket.

Now, Deb’s government bio highlights her commitment to “working with Republicans and Democrats alike to advance sensible policies that will promote strong Nebraska families and communities,” but something about this interaction felt off, raising questions about whether she’s truly committed to representing people in general.

Control your family members or leave them home. You took an oath to represent the people, that means ALL of the people, even the ones you and your husband disagree with. I work with people I disagree with everyday, I don't show them the disrespect your husband displayed today. — Frog Legs 🐸 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@100FrogLegs) January 6, 2025