Baby Wouldn't Stop Crying Until She Heard Her Deceased Mom's Heartbeat in a Teddy Bear This baby was fussy with her aunt — until she heard her deceased mom's heartbeat in her favorite teddy bear. And we're all in tears. By Pretty Honore Sep. 27 2023, Published 9:19 a.m. ET

Losing a loved one is an inevitable part of this funny thing called life. No matter how old or young you may be, no one is immune to grief. Everyone can agree that no parent should ever have to bury their child. On the other hand, when a parent is laid to rest, we can just chalk it up to the circle of life.

It’s hard to say that when it comes to this poor baby, whose mom died suddenly. While the baby girl sadly will never get to know her mother, what she does have, however, is an auntie who does whatever it takes to preserve her sister’s memory. In a now-viral video on TikTok, the baby was visibly upset. It was then that her aunt came to the rescue with a stuffed animal. But not just any stuffed animal — this one plays a recording of her mama’s heartbeat.

This baby calmed down when she heard her deceased mom’s heartbeat in a teddy bear.

While social media is good for jokes and fun times, it also documents some heartbreaking moments. Let’s take Lula Smith’s (@lulasmith65) viral TikTok video. In it, she’s holding her niece whose mother died months earlier.

The baby is fussy until Auntie saves the day with her favorite stuffed animal. “She cries because she wants her bear,” Lula says in the video. Lo and behold, she was right. She pressed the bear, which started playing a heartbeat. The baby calmed down and fell asleep within a matter of seconds.

Heartbeat teddy bears are trending — here’s what you need to know.

Lula’s video was a perfect example of how you can use heartbeat teddy bears from Build-a-Bear or even your local ultrasound tech. A search on TikTok reveals that plenty of other people have had the same idea.

While some parents get a recording of their child’s heartbeat in a teddy bear as a keepsake, others use them to cope with loss. This mom gave birth to twin girls but only one survived. She was able to use the heartbeat teddy bear to commemorate her deceased daughter on what would have been the twin's first birthday.

Lula started a GoFundMe for the baby and her four siblings.

On a GoFundMe page launched by Lula in April 2023, she explained the circumstances under which she gained custody of her sister’s daughter. The baby’s mom apparently died of an asthma attack.

“She was a 29-year-old mother with five kids,” Lula said of her sister. She asked for donations toward the funeral expenses and supporting her sister's children, who were all under the age of 12 when their mom died. “My sister Kahlilah (Mina) did not have life insurance. Putting my pride to the side and finally asking for help."

Lula added, “This was unexpected for us all. I’m praying for better days to come. For her children and us. Never in a million years I would think an asthma attack would take her from us. I don’t know how we going to do any of this.”