This Woman Figured out How to Deck out Her Inflatable Pool to Last All Summer TikTok user @ryeanne.oc recently shared several tips and tricks on how she decked out an inflatable pool and made it last for the whole summer. By Allison DeGrushe Jun. 5 2023, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

Summertime is around the corner, and hanging out poolside is one of the best ways to beat the heat. However, if you can't afford to install an in-ground or above-ground pool, don't fret — there are always inflatable pools!

Inflatable pools are a hot commodity in the summer — but it can be quite arduous to dump and refill the water every single day. Luckily, there are ways to preserve it, and TikTok user @ryeanne.oc has all the answers you're looking for. With that said, stick around to see how she decked out her inflatable pool to last all summer!

Step 1: Buy an inflatable pool.

On May 14, 2023, the TikToker went and purchased a 10 ft inflatable pool for only $35 — talk about a bargain! The OP said she did a lot of research on how to keep an inflatable pool clean, and everything she read mentioned chlorine. So, she bought a floating chlorine dispenser, as well as sanitizer and algaecide tablets. She revealed that the tablets provide crystal clear water by eliminating bacteria and algae in pool water. By the end of the video, the TikToker said she also planned on getting a leaf skimmer and tarp.

Step 2: Buy essential items like a tarp, bug net, and pump.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker provided an update on her inflatable pool. Although she hadn't set up the pool yet, she showed off the various items she purchased to help maintain it.

The OP bought two tarps to go underneath the pool to ensure no branches or grass poke a hole through the bottom. She also got a bug net and a mat to place at the pool's entrance. The OP also bought a solar-powered pump to keep the water circulating.

She also shared a hack on how to heat up the water; place a hula hoop in a garbage bag and wrap cut-up pieces of a pool noodle around it. This clearly works, and we say that because in another video, the TikToker grabs the floating thermometer and shows the camera that the water is just above 80 degrees.

Many fellow TikTokers are loving these tips and tricks.

As the OP went more in-depth on how she decked out her inflatable pool, fellow TikTokers couldn't help but share their thoughts on the mind-blowing idea.

"I love your idea, a great way to keep from wasting water!!" one person commented. "[Thank you] for sharing, and don't stop." Another revealed that they "immediately ran to Amazon" after watching the OP's videos, while several others said they had similar setups and loved it.