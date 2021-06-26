Derek Chauvin Learned a Dark Family Secret in the Midst of His Parents' Divorce

Robert Michael Chauvin, Derek Chauvin's father, is a CPA at Chauvin and Associates Ltd. in St. Paul, Minn., where the 74-year-old currently resides. He married Carolyn Marie, and they had their son in March of 1976. In 1982, Carolyn would get pregnant again, and in October, she'd give birth to a little girl the couple named Krysta.

However, trouble must've been brewing in Robert and Carolyn's marriage. Reports indicate that there were either suspicions or flat-out admissions of infidelity on Carolyn's part, which prompted Robert to ask for a paternity test during divorce proceedings.

The test would ultimately reveal that Robert's daughter wasn't really his daughter, but instead, it would show that Krysta was actually fathered by Leroy Jerome Pawlenty Jr.