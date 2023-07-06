Home > Television > Reality TV > Temptation Island Desiree and Roberto Took Their Connection to the Next Level on 'Temptation Island' Roberto hasn’t shied away from his romantic feelings for Desiree on 'Temptation Island' and he's open about his incompatibility with his partner Vanessa. By Haylee Thorson Jul. 6 2023, Published 12:47 p.m. ET Source: USA

It’s no secret Desiree and Roberto have an undeniable connection on Temptation Island. However, Roberto’s year-long relationship with fellow cast member Vanessa poses a slight problem for the Season 5 duo — or does it?

During the July 5, 2023, episode, Roberto crosses a line when he and the Season 5 single share their first kiss — nay, makeout — on the couch during a party on the island. To add fuel to the fire, Roberto hasn’t shied away from his romantic feelings for Desiree and has been vocal about his incompatibility with the partner he arrived with. So, naturally, fans want answers about where Rob and Desiree stand following the filming of Season 5. Here's what we know.

Are Desiree and Roberto from ‘Temptation Island’ dating?

While neither Roberto, Desiree, nor Vanessa have commented on their current relationship statuses, social media signs offer insight into where they stand today. Despite arriving in a committed relationship when Season 5 debuted, Roberto and Vanessa may be no longer. Neither of the reality stars follows the other on Instagram, and their social media profiles do not feature couple photos together (aside from Temptation Island promos).

But wait, there’s more! Although Roberto and Vanessa don’t follow each other, Roberto and Desiree do. Could that mean Vanessa’s beau leaves with the Season 5 single when all is said and done? It's appearing more and more likely.

Desiree and Roberto get hot and heavy on ‘Temptation Island.’

During the July 5, 2023, episode of Temptation Island, Desiree and Roberto take their connection from purely emotional to physical. Despite being in a one-year relationship with his girlfriend Vanessa, Rob wasn’t sure if he was ready to settle down. With a whopping ten-year age gap, he had hoped to “mellow” Vanessa out during their time on the island, but now it seems they may not even leave together.

“I still have a relationship, which is crazy,” Roberto admits during the episode. “But every day, I just feel so much more solid with Des.” And if the reality star’s words aren't enough to prove how strongly he feels about Desiree, their steamy makeout sesh is the cherry on top.

“I am definitely monkey-faced emoji with the eyes closed right now,” Desiree jokes following their prolonged kiss on the couch. “Yeah, me and Rob just had our first kiss.”