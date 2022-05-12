'RHOBH' Newbie Diana Jenkins Was Married to a Big Shot Banker for a Decade

Months after the Season 11 finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired on Bravo, the cast is back with even more tea. And we, as viewers, are prepared to sip.

RHOBH returned on Wednesday, May 11, and welcomed two new cast members. Along with Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, Season 12 introduces us to Sanela Diana Jenkins, the series’ newest self-proclaimed villain.