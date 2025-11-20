Dick Cheney’s 7 Grandchildren Laid Him To Rest — Who Are They? In addition to being a powerful political figure, the former VP was also a devoted family man. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 20 2025, 11:36 a.m. ET Source: Mega

During his lifetime, Richard Bruce “Dick” Cheney, the 46th Vice President of the United States, was not only a towering figure in American politics. His time served as Vice President during 's presidency from 2001 to 2009 is often called the most powerful vice presidency in American history, with many pundits and historians even arguing that he was the first vice president to be more powerful than the president he served under.

However, when Cheney passed away on Nov. 3, 2025, his legacy focused more on how he lived before, during, and after his time as VP. In addition to being a powerful political figure, he was also a devoted family man. Alongside his wife, Lynne Cheney, Cheney raised two daughters, Liz and Mary, and became a grandfather to seven grandchildren. Here's what to know about the grandchildren keeping the Cheney name alive.

Source: Mega

Who were Dick Cheney's grandchildren?

Cheney married his wife, Lynne Cheney (nee Vincent) in 1964. Soon after their wedding day, they became parents to Liz and Mary, who went on to create their own families. Liz, who went on to become an attorney and vocal politician in her own right, married her husband, Philip Perry, in 1993. During their marriage, the couple welcomed five children — Grace, Elizabeth, Kate, Philip Richard, and Richard Perry.

None of her children have expressed wanting to fill Liz or their grandfather's huge political shoes. However, they've supported their mother's political moves, including starring alongside her in a campaign ad during her 2013 run for Senate. Liz has also shared some of her family's milestones on social media, including her daughter Kate's wedding to her longtime beau, Chris. The former U.S. Representative posted a photo of her eldest child's wedding day, which occurred on Sept. 4, 2021. "Katie & Chris," Liz captioned with a heart emoji. "9/4/21."

The other two Cheney grandchildren come from Dick's second daughter, Mary, who was born on March 14, 1969. Mary married her longtime partner, Heather Poe, in 2012, five years after they welcomed their first child together. According to NBC News, Dick and Lynne welcomed their sixth granchild, Samuel, in 2007. Samuel's birth was followed by their daughter, Sarah, who was born in 2009.

Mary, who is in a same-sex marriage, carried her children herself. Her pregnancy caused some stir with conservatives, including James Dobson, chairman of the Bush Administration's Focus on the Family lobbying group. “We should not enter into yet another untested and far-reaching social experiment, this one driven by the desires of same-sex couples to bear and raise children,” Dobson said at the time on the organization’s Web site. However, he said his position was not meant to “harm or insult women such as Cheney and Poe.”