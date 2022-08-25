Did Aaliyah Have Any Kids? Her Pregnancy With R. Kelly, Explained

Singer Aaliyah (born Aaliyah Dana Haughton) not only revolutionized R&B music in the ‘90s with her fresh sound, but she also left her mark in the fashion world. Nicknamed the "Princess of R&B," her trademark baggy pants and oversized shirt reminded women that you don’t always have to wear a dress to look good.

She was a star in so many ways.

But unfortunately, her life was cut short. On August 25, 2001, Aaliyah died in a plane crash in Marsh Harbor, the Bahamas. She was only 22 years old.