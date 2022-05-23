Did [SPOILER] Actually Die in 'Fear the Walking Dead'? Here's What We Know

Did [SPOILER] Actually Die in 'Fear the Walking Dead'? Here's What We KnowBy Katherine Stinson
May. 23 2022
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7, Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead.
Did Fear the Walking Dead seriously just kill off the Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey)? Season 7, Episode 14, titled, "Divine Providence," ended with a fiery bang.
It all started when Alicia became determined to take the tower from Strand (Colman Domingo). Naturally, Strand doesn't want to relinquish control of his precious safe zone so easily. The result is a battle for control that may have resulted in the untimely end of both Alicia and Strand.
Did Alicia die in 'Fear the Walking Dead'?
The end of "Divine Providence" doesn't make it entirely clear if Alicia perishes on top of the tower. However, her chances for survival aren't looking so good. Alicia might've been successful in broadcasting the coordinates of the tower, but all of her efforts may have been for naught in terms of her own life.
Her fight with Strand caused a massive fire on top of the tower.
Strand watched as the fire started to spread rapidly. He calls out to Alicia, stating the obvious, "The fire's going to spread through the whole building!" Alicia can only watch from her tower perch in horror ... as she collapses again due to her walker infection. Of course, the episode ends on the unconscious Alicia, as she's seemingly engulfed by fatalistic flames.
Is this the end for our heroine?
Fan had strong reactions to "Divine Providence."
AMC actually spoiled Alicia's fate in "Divine Providence" with the official synopsis for the next episode, Season 7, Episode 15, titled, "Amina." The official synopsis for the episode is, "As the survivors prepare to escape the area by raft, Alicia turns back to save one more person trapped in the fallout."
Episode 15 did already drop on AMC Plus, and Matt and Jess revealed that "Amina" is Alicia's last appearance. However, Alicia does not actually perish in the fire or during the events of "Amina." While she exits the show, it's implied that she lives to see another day.
Fear the Walking Dead fans have not been thrilled by Alicia's exit.
Season 7, Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead premieres on AMC on May 29, 2022. You can watch the episode now if you're an AMC Plus subscriber. What do you think about Alicia no longer being a part of Fear the Walking Dead ... for now, anyway?