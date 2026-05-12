Asuka Seemingly Left the WWE After 'Backlash' and Fans Have Some Ideas Why Asuka seemed to pass the torch to Iyo Sky. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 12 2026, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Sometimes, a WWE wrestler's exit is due to a storyline, and it's not as serious as it appears to be. When it comes to Asuka, though, her decision to leave seems to be the real deal, even though fans are now asking if Asuka did leave the WWE and if she will be back. It doesn't help that her partner, Kairi, was essentially forced out.

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Most fans are under the assumption that Asuka left the WWE for good, and that it's not pegged to a storyline, a fake narrative of any kind, or an injury. It's also possible that this potential exit could be for good this time. That still has fans curious about the why of it all, and where Asuka might show up next as a wrestler.

Source: Instagram/@wwe_asuka Asuka stares out the window after Backlash.

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Did Asuka leave WWE?

The last time WWE fans saw Asuka wrestle was at Backlash. Then, she appeared on the May 11, 2026, episode of RAW, though she didn't fight. Instead, she spoke to Iyo Sky backstage and essentially passed the torch to her as a female Japanese wrestler for the WWE. That appears to be the last fans will see of Asuka, at least when it comes to the WWE.

Asuka told Iyo Sky, "I was looking for someone to take over my position. Finally you've become the person. I'm so glad it was you. I'm proud of you." That certainly sounds like goodbye, but Asuka didn't outright confirm that outside of RAW.

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While Asuka did not share an official statement about why she left, or if it's permanent, budget cuts did force her partner, Kairi, out, in the middle of a storyline. Other wrestlers were asked, according to SBNation, to take 50% pay cuts. It's likely because of these reported pay cut requests for some wrestlers, and Kairi's exit, that Asuka chose to leave on her own, if that's what she did.

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According to Sports Illustrated, Asuka did sign a contract with the WWE, but she appears to have left due to the changes within the company. Asuka originally joined the WWE in 2015 and quickly rose through the ranks. Although she won tag team championships numerous times, Asuka was not always part of a team during her run with the company.

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EWrestling reported that Asuka isn't necessarily leaving the WWE, but is instead taking time off to go home to Japan for a family issue. Again, Asuka hasn't confirmed that. For now, fans are a bit torn on whether or not she is leaving for good because of the WWE's budget problems, or if it's all part of the storyline to allow for time off.

Will Asuka go to AEW?