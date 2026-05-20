Baylen and Colin From 'Baylen Out Loud' Have an Update About Their Nuptials "We knew that we wanted to be married from three months into dating." By Chrissy Bobic Updated May 20 2026, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@baylen_dooley

The TLC show Baylen Out Loud might be about how Baylen Dupree navigates life and relationships while living with Tourette syndrome (TS). But now, it's also about her life milestones, including getting engaged to boyfriend Colin Dooley. So, did Baylen and Colin get married yet, on or off the show?

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Season 3 shows details of their engagement and even the celebrations leading up to their big day. But for fans who are less patient than others and want to know the details about whether or not the couple is married, they don't want to wait until the end of the season to find out. Outside of the show, Baylen and Colin haven't exactly hidden anything from their fans and followers.

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Did Baylen and Colin get married on 'Baylen Out Loud'?

Before Season 3 even premiered, Baylen shared an update on Instagram about her wedding. And, according to her, she and Colin got married on May 9, 2026. She posted a video of herself screaming with excitement and wrote in the caption, "I'm gonna be Mrs. Dooley tonight." The next day, TLC shared a video announcing the wedding and promised viewers that they would get to see "all the details of their special day" on the show.

In the video TLC posted and tagged Colin and Baylen in, Colin says that "everything just fell into place" after he said, "I do." Baylen admits, "We knew that we wanted to be married from three months into dating." She then says they're going to go get "f--ked up." Which is fair enough, given that the video was taken on their wedding day at their reception.

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Just because Baylen and Colin got married and their wedding is part of Baylen Out Loud, though, it doesn't necessarily mean things are going to be smooth sailing to get there. For starters, both Baylen and Colin have a hard time actually planning and ironing out the details of their wedding during the show. And then, Baylen butts heads with her maid of honor over the bachelorette party planning. But at least fans know that Baylen and Colin do get there eventually.

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Baylen and Colin have talked about having kids.

Although Baylen and Colin might wait to have children, it has come up for them. In Season 2, Colin even asks Baylen's therapist about the medication she's on and whether or not the medications are safe to take while Baylen is pregnant, if she does get pregnant. It's not a fun topic for Baylen, but it does show that the couple was already considering starting a family before they got married.