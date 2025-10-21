Baylen Dupree Confirms Status After Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral on Social Media Baylen took to TikTok to confirm her status. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 21 2025, 4:38 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @baylen_dupree

Most people know TLC star Baylen Dupree from her brave portrayal of life with Tourette syndrome on Baylen Out Loud. But off-screen, Baylen has amassed an impressive group of fans through her social media content. Followers have kept up with her through the years, watching as she became an adult and fell in love with Colin Dooley.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, fans are wondering: Is Baylen Dupree pregnant? The TLC star has addressed her status, confirming the truth after an announcement about her pregnancy went viral. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Baylen Dupree pregnant? The star has responded to speculation.

It all started when a social media post went around that seemed to show Baylen and Colin posing with an ultrasound photo. The caption for the Facebook photo read, "Baylen Out Loud star Baylen Dupree and Colin Dooley officially confirm they're expecting their first child together!! Fans are overjoyed." It would be a very sweet announcement of the next chapter in Baylen's life. But there's just one problem: It's not real.

Baylen took to TikTok to clear things up in a video. She showed the supposed photo, declaring, "It's not real." She clarified that she doesn't have a Facebook. "We could start there," she says wryly.

Article continues below advertisement

Then, a seemingly frustrated Baylen pushed her hair out of her face and said, "I'm not pregnant, OK?" A moment later, she repeated herself, "Again, I'm not pregnant," just to make sure no one could misunderstand.

Article continues below advertisement

Baylen and her fiancé got engaged March 2025.

So, for fans who are eagerly awaiting a Baylen and Colin baby, they have to wait for an indefinite amount of time. However, 2025 did bring some good news: Baylen and Colin decided that they would tie the knot. Although wedding plans are TBA, news broke in March 2025 that they were taking their relationship to the next step.

The March season finale of Baylen Out Loud saw Colin and Baylen announcing their engagement. Then, Colin dialed the drama up a little by hinting at some major news while in confessional. He told viewers, "I did find out some news about where I would be going and we've just kind of been waiting for the right time to tell her family."

Article continues below advertisement

Colin is in the Air Force, and Baylen's family has long worried that she would get caught up in his career moves and be forced to move away from her family for an extended period of time. Luckily, as Baylen pointed out, the news was the "best news" aside from their engagement. Colin told Baylen's family, "We've been wanting to tell you guys I'm actually not going anywhere. I'm staying here and finishing out my contract in this location for two years" (excerpts via People).