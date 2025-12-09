Did President George Washington Wear a Wig? People Want to Know After Strange AI Interview Glenn Beck interviewed the dead president in a bizarre AI video. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 9 2025, 3:38 p.m. ET Source: Wikipedia

Political commentator Glenn Beck conducted an AI-powered interview with the first president of the United States, George Washington, and the bizarre video has people asking interesting questions.

Glenn conducted the crazy interview on Dec. 6, 2025, and he asked the fake version of the late president a multitude of questions, but the only thing his followers want to know is if George Washington wore a wig.

Did George Washington wear a wig?

Contrary to popular opinion, it would seem that George Washington did not wear a wig, even though it was a popular thing for men to do at the time. According to MountVernon.org, the president wore his own long hair, and it was once red! "He kept his hair long and tied back in a queue, or ponytail." While George didn't wear a wig, he did powder his hair in the same manner folks powdered the wigs they wore at the time, which is why his hair is often white in portraits of the late president.

One particularly grotesque practice George Washington did partake in, other than slavery, was to wear dentures made from the teeth of the enslaved. There was a myth that his dentures were made from wood, but they were actually the teeth taken from enslaved people.

Glenn Beck's AI George Washington looks like's announcing a crypto startup, a line of dietary supplements, and explaining that everyone is taking his appearance on the Epstein flight log completely out of context pic.twitter.com/MxjEFkoGNC — Cranky Federalist (@CrankyFed) December 8, 2025

"We know that George Washington participated in one purchase of teeth from unidentified enslaved persons at Mount Vernon," reads a statement on the Mount Vernon website. "In May 1784, the Mount Vernon plantation manager, Lund Washington, recorded, in his journal of accounts, under the heading, 'Cash pd on Acct of Genrl. Washington' the following transaction: 'To pd Negroes for 9 Teeth, on acct of the French Dentis [sic] Doctr Lemay [sic].'”

The website tried to clean up the disgusting practice by claiming that poor people often sold their teeth to dentists for money at the time Washington lived. However, there is a big difference between being poor and being enslaved, and we're pretty sure enslaed people weren't asked for permission before their teeth were yanked out of their mouths. In Glenn Beck's weird video, the AI Washington spoke to Americans about freedom.

“If I may speak plainly,” began the fake Washington. "My countrymen, the greatest danger to our republic lies not in foreign arms or political faction, but in..." Glenn then interjected to tell the software to “dumb it down.”

“Let me speak to Americans," continued the fake president. "If I’m honest, America’s biggest problem isn’t political or economic. It’s all moral. You’ve drifted from the virtues that make liberty possible in the first place. Freedom. To be free, you have to have discipline; you have to have faith; you have to have character; and if you don’t have any of those things, laws can’t stop anything, and they mean little. Government turns either weak or oppressive."