Elon Musk Claims Nick Fuentes Is a Federal Informant — Is He a Fed? The white nationalist has denied the claim. By Niko Mann Updated Dec. 9 2025, 1:03 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / Tucker Carlson

People are asking if white nationalist Nick Fuentes is a federal informant after Tesla owner and Trump supporter Elon Musk claimed on X, "He's a fed." The X owner made the comment on Dec. 8, 2025, after another account noted that the far-right political commentator outperformed him on the platform.

Article continues below advertisement

"A new report from @ncri_io shows that Nick Fuentes's sudden mainstream visibility reflects a coordinated illusion instead of a grassroots surge," read the post. "Manipulation of X's algorithms: NCRI compared early engagement on @NickJFuentes's posts with those of major influencers like @elonmusk, @hasanthehun, @IanCarrollShow, and @TheOmniLiberal. Somehow, Fuentes massively outperformed all of them in the first 30 minutes." The billionaire CEO shared the post with the caption, "He's a fed."

Article continues below advertisement

Is Nick Fuentes a fed?

There is no confirmation that the conservative is a federal informant, but according to the Anti-Defamation League, Nick is a white supremacist who left Boston University back in 2017 after claiming he was threatened for attending the racist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va.

In response to Elon's claim on X that he is a fed, Nick replied, "I have testified to Congress under oath that I have never spoken to or cooperated with federal law enforcement." He also brought conservative pundit Candace Owens into it. "If you or dumbass (@RealCandaceO) have any proof otherwise, then you could call up your friend, the President, and get me charged for perjury. Go ahead," he added. "I’ll wait."

Article continues below advertisement

I have testified to Congress under oath that I have never spoken to or cooperated with federal law enforcement.



If you or dumbass (@RealCandaceO) have any proof otherwise then you could call up your friend, the President, and get me charged for perjury. Go ahead.



I’ll wait. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) December 9, 2025

How many followers does Nick Fuentes have?

Nick Fuentes has 1.1 million followers on X, and he uses the platform to spew racist rhetoric. He began hosting his podcast America First With Nicholas J. Fuentes back in 2017, and it now has a "cult-like following." He calls his listeners "Groypers” and his “Groyper Army," and the conservatives want to preserve white, European American identity and culture.

Article continues below advertisement

The white nationalist believes in what he calls "race realism," a white supremacist belief that a person's race dictates their behavior and intelligence, and that non-white folks are inferior to white people. Nick also has approximately 100,000 viewers per podcast on Rumble. Nick was first called a "fed" by former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson following his interview with the white nationalist back in November, and the two quickly engaged in a public feud.

According to The Independent, Nick told Tucker to "Stay the f--k away" from him and called him a "weird dude" during his show on Dec. 4 “Your dad’s in the CIA, you go, ‘I didn’t know that!’ Oh, really? Just stop. Just stop with the crap," he said. "You can’t even reason with a person like that because it’s like talking to a police officer in interrogation. You just can’t win, they’re not there to be honest. I don’t like it, very weird."

Article continues below advertisement