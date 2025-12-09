Glenn Beck Created a Super Jacked AI Version of George Washington — You'll Never Guess Why George AI looks more like a Founding Daddy than a Founding Father. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 9 2025, 10:10 a.m. ET Source: Youtube/Glenn Beck

Of all the odd things people have done with AI, and there are a lot, conservative political pundit Glenn Beck might have taken the proverbial cake. Glenn has been kicking around the commentator space since the early 2000s and is a frequent sharer of wild conspiracy theories.

Glenn has promoted disinformation campaigns orchestrated by Google, a conspiracy theory about the Department of Education installing MRI machines in schools to gather information, and one about a Boston Marathon bomber cover-up, per The Huffington Post. While all of this is strange and unsettling, Glenn reached a new level in December 2025 when he interviewed an AI version of George Washington. Here's what we know.

Glenn Beck chatted with an AI version of George Washington, who looks like he works out.

We regret to inform you that Glenn's AI version of George Washington is kind of hot, and we don't know what to do with that information. Glenn's nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers were treated to a special interview when the proud Libertarian dropped a conversation with one of America's Founding Fathers. Although based on how he looks, George was more of a Founding Daddy.

On Dec. 6, 2025, Glenn revealed that he and his team built their own AI system. Glenn said they could import a bill and ask the AI system if the Founding Fathers would say it's constitutional. They call it George AI, and apparently, it's been going to the gym.

Glenn asked George AI what is the biggest problem America is facing at the moment. The t-shirt-clad George Washington, who is still wearing his wig, was supposed to answer this based on his writings and the writings of the other Founding Fathers. According to George AI, who is very tan for a dead man, America has a morality problem. "We've drifted from the virtues that made liberty possible in the first place," the AI said.

Glenn Beck is starting The Torch. What is it?

The interview with George AI was just the one question. The stunt was used to promote The Torch, a new app Glenn is releasing on Jan. 5, 2026. That date is obviously sending a clear message to his fans. In describing The Torch, Glenn takes a meandering walk through his media history, which begins with leaving Fox in 2011 to start a podcast. Glenn paints himself as the only person who saw the vision that was podcasting.

He also launched Blaze Media, which introduced the world to questionable characters like Matt Walsh, Gavin McInnes, and Steven Crowder. Glenn says The Torch is his "next disruption" and "creative venture."