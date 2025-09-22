Tucker Carlson Made a Weird Comment About Jesus and Hummus at Charlie Kirk's Memorial Tucker Carlson likened Charlie Kirk's death to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 22 2025, 11:32 a.m. ET Source: Mega

A memorial service for right-wing podcaster Charlie Kirk was held less than two weeks after he was assassinated. Kirk was hosting a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University when he was fatally shot. Authorities arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson two days later. In the wake of Kirk's death, reactions online were shockingly mixed. Some people celebrated his murder, while others blamed one side of the political aisle before knowing anything about the alleged shooter.

Article continues below advertisement

Prominent members of the Democratic Party, like former President Barack Obama and former President Joe Biden, condemned the actions of the shooter and expressed their condolences to Kirk's family. Some political pundits on the right did the same, though a few were quick to blame the so-called radical left without any evidence to back that up. Meanwhile, at Kirk's memorial service, Tucker Carlson made a bizarre statement about Jesus Christ and hummus. Keep reading for more details.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why was Tucker Carlson talking about hummus at Charlie Kirk's memorial?

When Tucker took the stage at Kirk's memorial service, which was held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., he commented on the size of the crowd. The venue holds 63,400 people and was reportedly packed to the point of overflowing. The right-wing political pundit said he could feel God in that room, adding that because Kirk was a Christian evangelist, he would have loved the service.

Tucker went on to say that the vibes of the service reminded him of his favorite story, ever, then launched into a loose version of Jesus Christ "showing up in Jerusalem." The right-wing podcaster said Jesus started "talking about the people in power," while "doing the worst thing you can do, which is telling the truth about people."

Article continues below advertisement

According to Tucker, people absolutely loathed what Jesus was saying and became obsessed with stopping him. At this point, he imagines a "lamplit room" where a group of men are discussing what to do about Jesus. Apparently, in Tucker's mind, these men would be eating hummus. By the end of the story, Tucker pictures one guy suggesting they just kill Jesus. It's pretty clear Tucker is trying to compare the assassination of Charlie Kirk to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Article continues below advertisement

The earliest mention of hummus happened 1200 years after Jesus's death.

It's pretty useless to fact-check Tucker's speech because the whole story was fabricated in order to get to his message: Charlie Kirk was assassinated because he was a truth-teller. Still, it's hard to ignore the word hummus because it was so out of place in this invented story. Although hummus has been around for centuries, we can also buy it at the grocery store today, which is why thinking about it in terms of history is so strange.

Join us Tuesday at 8 PM ET at https://t.co/9HnveAQ9H6 pic.twitter.com/huxqioxB9U — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 14, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

We cannot pinpoint the exact moment hummus was invented, but we can note when it was first mentioned in a cookbook. According to the BBC, hummus could have origins in any number of places and times. While dipping bread in hometz is mentioned in the Bible, the word hometz means vinegar in modern Hebrew.