In 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga,' Ghostface Killah Gets Shot in the Neck — Did It Happen?

Set in New York in the 1990s, Wu-Tang: An American Saga sheds light on how the Wu-Tang Clan, one of the most influential hip-hop groups out there, was formed.

The group's early days gave rise to many controversies. Season 2 of Wu-Tang: An American Saga touches on some of these, showing how the Wu-Tang members' experiences influenced the music. How realistic is Wu-Tang: An American Saga? Did Ghostface Killah get shot in the neck?