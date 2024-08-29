Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Joey Lawrence Addresses Rumors He Cheated With Co-Star Melina Alves: "I Did Not Have a Physical Relationship With Her" "Our bond was based on shared experiences and an understanding of the challenges we were both facing in our personal lives." By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 29 2024, 1:19 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@iammelinaalves; joeylawrence

Following reports that actor Joey Lawrence and his wife of two years Samantha Cope had filed for divorce, speculation began to spread regarding the reason for their breakup. One of the most popular rumors alleged that Joey had cheated on Samantha with Hallmark co-star Melina Alves. In fact, Melina's estranged husband, Edward Rider, is one of the biggest proponents of this rumor, even allegedly citing it in his own divorce papers.

Article continues below advertisement

However, in a new statement, Joey has address the claims and shared the real reason for his and Samantha's divorce — at least, according to him — and it has nothing to do with adultery. Here's what we know.

Source: instagram/@joeylawrence

Article continues below advertisement

Joey Lawrence denies claims he cheated on his wife in an Instagram statement.

In an Instagram statement that corroborates the one that Melina made earlier the same week, Joey has denied all claims that he had any sort of inappropriate or adulterous relationship with his Socked in for Christmas co-star. "With a deep sense of responsibility, I want to respond to the recent allegations surrounding my personal life, including my divorce and the claims of an affair with Melina Alves," he wrote.

He continued, "Melina and I became close friends, and I did not have a physical relationship with her while filming the movie ... These rumors are false. Our bond was based on shared experiences and an understanding of the challenges we were both facing in our personal lives." This "shared experience" seems to have been the failing marriages that they were each facing at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

And in a shocking twist, Joey has revealed his explanation for why his and Samantha's marriage failed — and it had nothing to do with infidelity.

Article continues below advertisement

Joey claims Samantha would not accept his two daughters from his first marriage.

"My short-lived marriage was fraught with difficulties from the beginning," the statement read. "Our differences became insurmountable. As a father, my three daughters are my world. They are, and always will be, my top priority."