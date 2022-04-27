Did Kim Kardashian Hack Kris Jenner's Twitter? Fans Think SoBy Chris Barilla
Apr. 27 2022, Published 1:17 p.m. ET
Longtime fans of The Kardashians are aware of their larger-than-life social media presences. As some of the most followed people on the internet (and now Hulu), all of Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardsahian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, and their affiliates' actions are scrutinized and discussed by legions of devout fans across the globe.
Recently, some of those fans noticed something odd from Kris's Twitter account that has led them to believe that the matriarch's account may have been hacked by Kim. With that being said, what is actually going on between the mega famous mother-daughter duo? Keep reading for all of the known details.
Did Kim Kardashian really hack Kris Jenner's Twitter?
On April 26, 2022, Kris Jenner's official Twitter caught many fans' eyes when she shot off a series of complimentary tweets towards her daughter, Kim, that were very much out-of-character for the mogul. The first Tweet said, "I love my daughter Kim the most! She's just the cutest and sweetest!"
The second message echoed a similar vibe, with Kris posting another tweet that said, "Kim is just so smart! Everything I know, I learned from her!"
It's not that Kris hasn't always been very affectionate towards her daughters, but the overtness of the praises in this particular instance led many fans to believe that the 41-year-old SKIMS founder may have masterminded a friendly hack of her mom's account.
Roughly two hours after the posts were shared from Kris' account, Kim took to her own Twitter to quote tweet and reply to both.
To the first tweet, Kim replied with, "Oh mom, stop! I'm blushing," followed by blushing and winking emojis.
As for the second message, Kim replied with, "You are just so nice today, mom! I didn’t even know you had Twitter, but what a nice surprise to see how you feel about me."
Fans were quick to call Kim out for hacking her mom's account.
"LOL, Kim really said, 'I'm gonna hack Kris Jenner's phone today,'" joked another replier. The following user agreed, jesting that "She really loves you, that's why she still gives you her phone to play with it."
Kylie Jenner even sounded off with a response: "Obviously hacked."
On the same day that the Twitter "hacking" went down, Kim also shared a carousel of loving images from Easter on Instagram. Included in the flicks is an image of Kris embracing her grandchildren, as well as various other photos of them enjoying the holiday together.
Just days before that, Kim posted a flashback image on her Instagram story of herself with her mother and Khloé from when they appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 6, 2022.
Even though Kim may be engaging in some playful posting under her mom's name on Twitter, it's clear that it's only indicative of how strong their bond is to this day.