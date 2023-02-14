Home > Television > Magnum P.I. Source: NBC 'Magnum P.I.' Has Officially Switched Networks — Here's How to Catch up Before Season 5 By Anna Quintana Feb. 13 2023, Published 8:44 p.m. ET

The '80s reboot Magnum P.I. has found a new home on NBC. The show, starring Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks as Thomas Magnum and Juliet Higgins respectively, premiered in 2018 on CBS to solid reviews.

Article continues below advertisement

However, in May 2022, the series was canceled by the network, leaving fans shocked. Luckily, Magnum P.I. found a new home on NBC. So, why did CBS cancel the show, and how many seasons can viewers expect on NBC? Keep reading to find out!

'Magnum P.I' switched networks after it was canceled by CBS in May 2022.

Source: NBC

While CBS did not elaborate on its decision to cancel Magnum P.I., it was reported that the show's higher licensing fee was to blame for the show getting the axe. According to IndieWire, it was the network's "biggest sticking point."

Article continues below advertisement

"You have some tough decisions to make and you have lots of factors — and I’m not going to rule [the licensing fee] out as one of them,” CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told TV Line at the time. "It was a great team to work with, and one of the tougher decisions we had to make.”

'Magnum P.I.' was picked up by NBC with a two-season, 20-episode order.

Source: NBC

Luckily, fans did not have to wait long to discover that Magnum P.I. was picked up by NBC, who made the announcement one month after it was canceled. The network also sweetened the news by making a two-season, 20-episode order.

Article continues below advertisement

"Thank you to the fans for the tremendous effort. I mean, you guys had petitions going, you got a billboard in Times Square," Jay said in a video posted on NBC Entertainment's Twitter feed. "Because of all that noise you made, we now have a new home at NBC. See you in Season 5.” He went on to add, "So many people worked very hard to make this happen. CBS, Universal, Magnum execs & all you fans out there. The tremendous effort paid off in a very unlikely move for any TV show. We can't wait to start filming again."

Article continues below advertisement

So, how do you watch old episodes before Season 5 premieres?

Unfortunately, there are no free options to watch Seasons 1-4 of Magnum P.I. since it was removed from Paramount+ and CBS following its switch to NBC. However, episodes are available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video. Episodes are also available on Apple TV and Vudu.