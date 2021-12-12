Fans Are Loving ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ but Will It Get a Second Season?By Dan Clarendon
Dec. 12 2021, Published 12:12 p.m. ET
If you’re worried that Mayor of Kingstown got canceled in this cutthroat TV landscape, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that Paramount+ hasn’t axed the crime drama. The bad news is that the streaming platform hasn’t renewed it, either.
But we have reasons to be optimistic. For starters, the show has legions of fans on social media. “Lemme just say that Mayor of Kingstown on @paramountplus is one of the best shows I’ve ever seen,” one Twitter user wrote. “Hats off to @JeremyRenner on the immaculate performance… Hawkeye who?”
Another fan tweeted: “Mayor of Kingstown might be the best show out right now. … It’s absolutely incredible.”
And the ratings numbers we’ve seen are promising, too…
‘Mayor of Kingstown’ is a hit for the Paramount+ streaming platform.
Parent company ViacomCBS doesn’t publicize streaming viewership data, but the company did say that Mayor of Kingstown was No. 1 original scripted drama on Paramount+ since the platform switched over from its CBS All Access identity, according to Deadline.
“It’s exceeding expectations on a very competitive night with NFL football,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group, said about the Mayor of Kingstown premiere. “We feel really, really good about where we are and about how it’s going to continue to grow.”
The show got “solid” ratings on linear TV.
Even though Mayor of a Kingstown is exclusive to Paramount+, the first two episodes did air on linear TV on Nov. 15 and Nov. 22, following episodes of the hit drama Yellowstone on Paramount Network. Chris called those airings “a strategy to use Yellowstone as a launch pad for new original series in the Taylor Sheridan universe.” (Taylor co-created both shows and also plays Travis Wheatley in Yellowstone.)
In its post-Yellowstone time slot, the Mayor of Kingstown premiere attracted 2.6 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in the 18-to-49 demographic for live and same-day viewers. Deadline deemed those stats a “solid” turnout for the premiere.
Fans still have five more episodes in the first season.
This season of Mayor of Kingstown boasts 10 episodes, with the sixth installment airing tonight, Sunday, Dec. 12. (The synopsis for that episode outlines the plot in broad strokes: “When a fight breaks out on the yard, Sam finds himself in trouble again. Milo goes to extreme lengths to get what he wants. Mike sends a message.”)
IMDb does not currently show airdates for Episodes 7 through 10, and it’s possible the show will take a hiatus for the holidays.
A renewal may depend on how much Jeremy Renner wants the show to continue.
TV Series Finale, a website devoted to TV ratings and cancellations, says it’s “difficult to predict” whether Mayor of Kingstown will get a second season.
“Since Paramount+ isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later, it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers,” the site observes.
But the site also speculated that the decision may hinge on Jeremy Renner, who leads the cast as Mike McLusky: “Given that Renner is a movie star and the lead of the show, I think that it will be renewed as long as he wants to continue.”