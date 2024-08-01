Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Taylor Swift's Parents Have Not Remarried, but They Both Love Their Daughters Taylor Swift's parents aren't remarrying, but they both still love their daughter. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 1 2024, 12:03 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Pop star Taylor Swift has been on top of the world for well over a decade now. She got her start in pop and country music when she was still just a teenager, and since then, she has only grown to become even more dominant.

Taylor has been famous so long, in fact, that her parents got a divorce after she was already a star. Andrea and Scott Swift divorced in 2011, and since then, they have both continued to support their daughter even though they are no longer a family unit. Now, though, some are wondering whether Scott and Andrea might be rekindling their relationship. Here's what we know about the rumor.

Source: Getty Images

Did Taylor Swift's parents remarry?

While not every child of divorce wants their parents to get back together, there are plenty who do. Taylor hasn't discussed her own feelings about their divorce, so we don't know exactly how she feels. Regardless, it doesn't seem like Taylor's parents are all that likely to get back together. In spite of rumors you may have heard suggesting that the two are interested in coming back together, it seems like both of them have moved on with their lives.

While some fans have read into lyrics in Taylor's songs (their favorite hobby) to see lines that allude to their divorce, we don't know much about the reasons for it. What we do know, though, is that Scott and Andrea have bot continued to be supportive of her, and they seem to still have a good relationship with each other as well.

Taylor's parents believed in her from a young age.

Taylor has described on many occasions the way her mother and father supported her dream of becoming a singer, even taking her to Nashville when she was just 11 so that she could work on getting a record deal. Eventually, their commitment to Taylor's dreams led to a move to just outside of Nashville, one which gave her the chance to more wholeheartedly pursue music.

"I never wanted to make that move about her 'making it,"' Andrea told EW. "Because what a horrible thing if it hadn't happened, for her to carry that kind of guilt or pressure around." "And we moved far enough outside Nashville to where she didn't have to be going to school with producers' kids and label presidents' kids and be reminded constantly that she was struggling to make it," Andrea added.

Andrea has battled cancer twice, once in 2015 and once in 2019, and Taylor has been clear about how important Andrea is to her life. "Everyone loves their mom; everyone's got an important mom," Taylor told Variety in 2020. "But for me, she's really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness."