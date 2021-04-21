Logo
Home > Entertainment
Diego Boneta
Source: Getty Images

Diego Boneta's Fans Are Always Convinced He's Dating His Co-Stars

By

Apr. 21 2021, Published 3:22 p.m. ET

Mexican actor Diego Boneta is currently starring on the Telemundo series Luis Miguel — which you can now stream on Netflix — and rumors have been swirling since Season 1 that he is dating co-star and on-screen love interest Camila Sodi. 

Article continues below advertisement

However, unlike Luis Miguel's very public love life, Diego, 28, spoke out against the reports after photos surfaced of the duo kissing in a Mexican bar. "I keep my private life private," he simply said.  

So, who is Diego Boneta's girlfriend?

diego boneta camila sodi
Source: Juan Carlos Polanco/Netflix

While the couple never confirmed any dating rumors, Camila eventually admitted that the actors were in fact a couple — but it seems they have since split. 

Camila, who plays Erika on the Luis Miguel series, tagged Diego as her "ex" on an Instagram story in 2020

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, fans spotted the couple kissing IRL, and in a video posted on Twitter a fan wrote, "I feel like they broke my heart 10 million times."

Article continues below advertisement

However, it seems like Diego is currently single, and Camila, who was previously married to another famous Diego (Rogue One star Diego Luna) is reported to be dating Spanish actor Iván Sánchez. 

This is not the first co-star Diego has been romantically linked to.

Back in 2011, when Diego starred in Rock of Ages, it was rumored he was dating Julianne Hough, despite the fact that she was in a relationship with Ryan Seacrest at the time. 

Article continues below advertisement
diego boneta dating
Source: Getty Images

Ryan “really doesn’t like her kissing scene,” a source told HollywoodLife. "He would like to pretend his girlfriend isn’t kissing anybody else, even if he understands it is her job." 

However, Julianne did not deny the chemistry she had with Diego. 

Article continues below advertisement

"It was instant. He's not a bad person to look at," she told PopSugar. We hung out and got to know each other before the movie even began... we did our whole vocal lessons, recording, and dance lessons together. We even did rollerblading lessons... we definitely had some bonding time."

Did Diego date Luis Miguel's daughter Michelle Salas?

Before starring as the Mexican superstar on the hit TV series, it was reported that Diego actually dated Luis Miguel's oldest daughter Michelle, whom he welcomed with ex-girlfriend Stephanie Salas in 1989. 

Article continues below advertisement
michelle salas luis miguel
Source: Instagram

Michelle with her dad, Luis Miguel.

In case you didn't watch Luis Miguel: La Serie, the "No Sé Tú" singer denied he had a daughter publicly for years, and it wasn't until 2007 that Luis officially recognized her. 

Article continues below advertisement

"I've known her for some time, she's a good girl," Diego recently said of his rumored ex. "Michelle is very pretty... very cool."

As for watching Diego portray her father on the small screen, Michelle said, "I am happy and very proud but I don't have anything to do with the series," she shared. "I admire my dad a lot and I admire his story. I'm very happy that he wanted to do this."

Before that, Diego is said to have dated actresses Ana de la Reguera (Narcos, Power) and Angelique Boyer. 

Advertisement
More from Distractify

According to Instagram, Bad Bunny Is Still With Girlfriend Gabriela

Luis Miguel Is Still One of Latin America's Most Eligible Bachelors

Yes, There Is a New Lady in Papi Juancho's Life

More From Distractify

  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.