Are the 'Diesel Brothers' Really Brothers? Let's Meet the Cast

Beyond the fact that watching them build these massively powerful vehicles is endlessly fascinating, it's their friendship that also keeps fans coming back. To refer to someone as your brother when they aren't related to you really means something. Plus, they have fun.

"I get to live the dream. I get to build trucks and drive around, do pranks and laugh at my friends," said Diesel Dave.

In their own lives, these bosom buddies have families of their own, but they always have each other's backs even when they are pulling some of the wickedest pranks on each other. "We just make it awesome," said Red Beard. Heck yeah, they do.