The Iconic Diet Coke Lime Is Finally Back, and Fans Want to Know Where to Buy It Diet Coke Lime is back for a limited time. Find out how you can get your hands on the cans. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 7 2025, 2:43 p.m. ET

As the leading soft drink brand in the world, Coca-Cola has lasted for decades due to the company’s unmatched loyalty from fans — and said fans are set to be very happy with its latest product rollout. The popular Diet Coke Lime is finally back on store shelves across America after a lengthy hiatus, and fans have welcomed it back with open arms.

Is Diet Coke Lime back for only a limited time? Also, where can you pick some of the fan-favorite flavor? Find out how you can get your hands on the cans.

Where can you buy Diet Coke Lime?

Diet Coke Lime officially returned to grocery stores nationwide on Oct. 6 in the form of 12-pack cans and 20-ounce bottles, but it will only be available for a limited time, according to USA Today. It will be available in any store that carries the Coke brand, according to Today.

“The flavor you’ve been waiting for is back,” Coca-Cola announced via press release. “Experience the crisp, refreshing taste of Diet Coke with a twist of zesty lime flavor in retro limited-edition packaging. It’s the same iconic diet soda you know and love, with a bold citrusy kick that hits just right. Some things are just too good to stay gone.”

Coca-Cola shared its reasoning on bringing back Diet Coke Lime now with ‘USA Today.’

"Consumer demand for nostalgic favorites has never been stronger, and Diet Coke is listening," the company said. "The runaway success of Retro Diet Cherry Coke, which launched for a limited time earlier this year, proved just how much appetite there is for throwback flavors that connect people to cultural moments and personal memories."

Diet Coke Lime was originally introduced back in 2004 and lasted as an official flavor until 2018. After it was discontinued, fans of the soft drink never wavered in their commitment to campaign for its return — and now seven years later, they have finally gotten their wish.

Throughout the years, Diet Coke has experimented with a host of other flavor combinations.

In 2018, Diet Coke debuted four new flavors for fans to choose from at the time: Ginger Lime, Feisty Cherry, Zesty Blood Orange, and Twisted Mango. All of the flavors were housed inside sleek, ultra-thin cans that were said to target millennial customers, according to WUSA9.

“Millennials are now thirstier than ever for adventures and new experiences, and we want to be right by their side,” Coca-Cola North America group director for Diet Coke, Rafael Acevedo, in a statement at the time, per the outlet. “We’re contemporizing the Diet Coke brand and portfolio with sleek packaging and new flavors that are appealing to new audiences,” he added.