Grizzlies Star Dillion Brooks Is One of the Dirtiest Players in the NBA What is the controversy surrounding NBA superstar Dillon Brooks? The Memphis Grizzlies' small forward has been known to stir the pot. By Allison DeGrushe May 3 2023, Published 10:56 a.m. ET

Following their first-round upset in the 2022-23 NBA playoffs, the Memphis Grizzlies reportedly informed pending unrestricted free agent Dillon Brooks that he won't be brought back "under any circumstances." He's been a reliable presence for the Grizzlies, but unfortunately, his goading grew to overshadow his contributions this past season.

With that said, read on for Dillon Brooks's most controversial moments during the 2022-23 NBA season. Plus, stick around as we break down his beef with the king himself, four-time NBA champion LeBron James.

Grizzlies star Dillion Brooks has generated plenty of controversy.

During the intense Grizzlies-Lakers game on Jan. 20, Dillon got into a heated altercation with Shannon Sharpe. The two exchanged words throughout most of the first half, with the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Undisputed co-host reportedly telling the Grizzlies' small forward he couldn't guard LeBron.

A few weeks later, during the Cavaliers' 128-113 win over the Grizzlies on Feb. 2, Dillon struck Donovan Mitchell in the groin — the four-time NBA All-Star then threw the ball at Dillon before shoving and tossing him to the ground. Both players were later ejected. After the game, Donovan accused Dillon of being a dirty player.

"That's just who [Dillon] is," Donovan said, per NBA.com. "We've seen it a bunch in this league with him. He and I have had our personal battles for years. There's no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn't new."

In an ESPN profile published on Friday, March 3, the 27-year-old athlete blasted the Golden State Warriors, especially star forward Draymond Green: "I don't like Draymond at all," he explained. "I just don't like Golden State. I don't like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool — with Golden State — but if you put him anywhere else, you're not going to know who Draymond is."

During the Grizzlies-Nuggets game later that night, Dillon received his 16th technical foul of the 2022-23 season. As a result, he was suspended without pay for one game.

On March 8, Draymond responded to Dillon on his podcast: "If you ever wondered why the Memphis Grizzlies are not ready to compete for the championship, look no further than this idiot right here," he said. "They're actually depending on this guy to help them win a championship. ... The dynasty starts after you, not with you, and that's just a fact."

The following night, Memphis beat the Warriors 131-110 — Dillon and Draymond nearly got into it, and after the game, the Grizzlies player fired back and called Draymond's podcast "cute."

During the Grizzlies' 138-119 loss to the Miami Heat on March 15, Dillon shoved a camera operator while fighting for a loose ball. He received a $35,000 fine for the "unsportsmanlike act." Just five days later, he picked up his 18th technical foul of the season and received another one-game suspension.

Dillon Brooks made some disrespectful comments toward LeBron James.

On April 11, Dillon told reporters he "wouldn't mind playing" LeBron and the Lakers in a first-round playoff series. Well, his wish came true! After defeating the Lakers 103-93 in Game 2, Dillon called LeBron "old," continuing: "I poke bears. I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40."

During Game 3, the Lakers took a 2-1 series lead — and Dillon was ejected early into the second half for hitting LeBron in the groin. He later suggested that his negative reputation in the media played a role in his ejection. On April 28, Los Angeles defeated Memphis 125-85, winning the series and securing a spot in the Western Conference semifinals. Two days later, the NBA fined Dillon $25,000 for failing to speak with the media after Games 3, 4, and 6.