Who Is Diona Reasonover’s Wife? Meet Her Wife Patricia Villetto Patricia Villetto isn’t just Diona Reasonover’s wife, she’s a creative force in TV and animation. By Darrell Marrow Published April 29 2026, 12:33 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Actor Diona Reasonover has been holding it down on NCIS for years, and now fans are just as curious about her life off-screen. Diona plays forensic scientist Kasie Hines on the long-running CBS procedural. However, when the cameras stop rolling, Diona dedicates her personal time to her wife.

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Diona was born in Detroit. According to her CBS bio, she earned her undergraduate degree in theater and dance from Oberlin College and later received a master’s degree in acting from California Institute of the Arts. She also trained with the Upright Citizens Brigade and Second City. However, fans have become just as curious about her love life as her career.

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Who is Diona Reasonover’s wife?

Diona is married to TV writer and producer Patricia Villetto. According to People, the couple met at Second City in Los Angeles and wed in 2018. Patricia has her own career in entertainment. IMDb lists her as known for projects including Sonic Prime, Tigtone, and Ben 10. Go Magazine described her as a writer for live action and animation, with time spent at Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, and DreamWorksTV.

Patricia has also shown Diona love online, making no secret of their love. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE,” Patricia wrote on Instagram. “Gorgeous, funny, smart, best baker of bread! Her only flaw? Oversized t-shirts get her everytime!”

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Is Diona Reasonover bringing more of herself into ‘NCIS'?

Diona’s NCIS character has been getting more emotional space lately. In the April 28 episode “Bad Impressions,” Kasie’s college-created DNA profiling program, EDNA, becomes the focus of a wild storyline. The program gets stolen, used against her, and frames her for murder. That forces Kasie out of the safe lab bubble and into a personal mess she never saw coming.

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Diona admitted she felt nervous about the episode because it showed a different side of Kasie. “I got to have a special connection with [LL Cool J] because this was a real Kasie and Sam episode,” she told Parade. “I actually got to tell him, ‘I’m nervous.’ I don’t tell people that and also, I don’t get nervous. He looked at me and he said, ‘I got you,’ and every fiber of my being relaxed as soon as he said that. I was like, ‘Okay, cool, because this sweater is hot and I’m sweaty.’”

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The episode also shared a peek into Kasie’s emotional world. Diona explained that viewers have not seen much of Kasie outside of work, even though she has been on the show for years. She said that could point to Kasie being closed off and unwilling to be vulnerable with people. Diona also wants Kasie to keep opening up. She said she would like to see Kasie go on a date, get into a relationship, and stop keeping the people she loves at arm’s length.