Disney Cruise Line Is One of Many at the Center of a Child Exploitation Investigation 28 cruise ship employees were investigated across multiple companies. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 11 2026, 1:49 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

If ever there was a time to not go on a cruise, it's probably now. From numerous cruise documentaries on Netflix that paint the entire experience in a negative and miserable light, to viruses spreading during otherwise uneventful trips, the now widely publicized controversy involving Disney Cruise Line, it's a mess. And the Disney Cruise ship child exploitation investigation is reportedly one small part of a larger issue involving ships from other companies.

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The investigation, per Fox KTVU in San Francisco, Calif., reported that 28 cruise ship employees from multiple ships were detained in San Diego, Calif., and questioned on suspicion of crimes related to child sexual abuse material, also known as child sexual exploitation material. Disney Cruise Line employees were among those detained and questioned.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

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The Disney cruise ship child exploitation investigation resulted in detainment.

In April, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) boarded ships that were docked in San Diego and found 27 of the 28 people to have been guilty of "receipt, possession, transportation, distribution, or viewing" of the material. Some of those 27 cruise ship employees were from Disney Cruise Line.

As of May 2026, it's unclear if the detainment of those cruise ship employees, the majority of whom are from the Philippines, resulted in official arrests in the United States. However, according to KSAT in San Antonio, Texas, the visas of those employees were canceled. That means those employees will have to immediately return to their home countries, per the Georgia Institute of Technology.

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Ten crew members on Disney's cruise ship were arrested in San Diego for possessing child p0rn. Passengers watched them marched off in handcuffs. Disney's "family" brand just took another massive hit. Your kids aren't safe even on their cruises. — Pamela Hensley🇺🇸 (@PamelaHensley22) May 11, 2026

Disney Cruise Line said in an official statement after the April 2026 detainment that it has a "zero-tolerance policy for this type of behavior and fully cooperated with law enforcement." The statement went on to say, "While the majority of these individuals were not from our cruise line, those who were are no longer with the company."

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There is also no official word or confirmation on how employees allegedly obtained the materials or if actual passengers from any of the trips these employees worked on were in the CSAM/CSEM materials reportedly found to be linked to the cruise ship employees.

🇺🇸 États-Unis : Opération Tidal Wave : 27 membres d’équipage de plusieurs paquebots, dont 10 sur le Disney Magic à San Diego, interpellés fin avril 2026 pour possession et diffusion de CSAM, puis expulsés sans poursuites pénales aux États-Unis. 🎭 pic.twitter.com/O9oC6cYsjc — 📢 𝕸𝖊𝖉𝖎𝖆 𝟜𝟘𝟜 (@Media4O4) May 10, 2026

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The investigation was called "Operation Tidal Wave."

The investigation, which was led by the CBP and ICE, was officially referred to as "Operation Tidal Wave." In some cases, investigations of this magnitude might result in arrests and federal charges. However, for this one, including the investigation with Disney Cruise Line, there are no records of any of the individuals awaiting any trials in the U.S., according to KPBS in San Diego.