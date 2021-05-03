Disneyland's Snow White Ride Might Be Canceled Because of One Scene

Within days of its reopening, Disneyland's Snow White ride has been met with a lot of backlash. The family-friendly attraction is now receiving intense scrutiny thanks to one of its scenes.

So, what is the controversy surrounding the new Disney ride and why are some calling for it to be canceled? Keep reading to find out.

The Snow White ride's "true love's kiss" scene has drawn some controversy from certain outlets.

Outlets such as The San Francisco Gate reported on the opening of the new Snow White ride, which came after roughly 400 days of closure due to COVID-19, and expressed some distaste for its new final scene. Most are aware of the story of Snow White by now, notably how the protagonist was awakened by "true love's kiss." That scene is prominently featured in the newly revamped attraction.

However, the outlet criticized the inclusion of the fabled kiss scene, suggesting that it furthered the prevalent stereotype in old Disney films of men kissing women without their consent. Some users on social media chimed in and agreed, but Disney itself has yet to release a statement responding to the claims.

"Begin your fairytale journey in the cozy cottage of the Seven Dwarfs, then visit dazzling mines filled with glowing gems. Soon you’ll be riding into the Queen’s sorcery chamber and discovering a magic mirror just as Snow White bites into a poisoned apple!," reads the breakdown of the new ride on Disney's website . "When all looks lost," it adds, "will Snow White find her own happily ever after?"

