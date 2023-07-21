With over 26 million subscribers on YouTube and 13.2 million followers on TikTok, it's clear that Alan "Chikin" Chow knows exactly how to captivate an audience. Alan's self-proclaimed mission to "inspire a universal audience to unite through laughter and storytelling" is demonstrated throughout his content, which is so evidently geared toward making his audiences happy. And as YouTube's top Shorts creator, according to Forbes, Alan has truly shown that what the world needs now, more than ever, is a hearty dose of laughter. Distractify chatted with Alan to learn about his best fan interaction, his favorite meal, and more.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

AC: I’d get a tattoo of a globe to remind me we’re all united across the world 🌎

What’s your most-used emoji?

AC: 😂 and 💀 because I love to laugh.

Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.

AC: I did a meet & greet, and one adorable fan wore red because she knew it was my favorite color. She knew so many little facts about me from YouTube videos I’ve posted. I love seeing the community I’ve built on YouTube come to life.

Source: Youtube/@alanchikinchow; Instagram/@alanchikinchow

What’s your favorite TV show?

AC: Grey’s Anatomy is my favorite TV show. It means so much to me because I watched it growing up with my family. Full circle moment — I got to guest star on the show as an actor, and Ellen Pompeo directed the episode! Working on that show was one of the best memories of my life.

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

AC: My first concert was Demi Lovato! I was obsessed with her in middle school. I love how she stands for being bold and being yourself.

What’s your favorite color?

AC: Red, which is why I always wear my signature red flannel.

What’s the best meal you've ever had?

AC: I love BCD Tofu House, a 24/7 Korean restaurant in K-Town. I used to write videos until 2 a.m., then go straight there and eat a nice comfort meal.

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

AC: Shout out to Lilly Singh — YouTuber, TV star, and my biggest inspiration! We collabed on our YouTube channels, which was a dream. Lilly is a true trailblazer, and she’s breaking down so many barriers with her work.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

AC: “A Whole New World” from Aladdin. It’s also the song I sing at auditions!

Tell us about your dream collaboration.

AC: For the longest time, my dream collaboration was Lilly Singh — and it happened! So I believe in the power of manifestation. Now, my dream collaboration is Mindy Kaling. Can you imagine Mindy Kaling on YouTube — it’d be iconic! A new series on YouTube co-created by Alan Chikin Chow and Mindy Kaling — wow. Let’s make it happen.

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

Source: Instagram/@alanchikinchow; @BCDTofuhouse

AC: My family, food, and a journal. That actually sounds amazing — like a vacation.

If you couldn’t be a content creator, what would your dream job be?

AC: This is a hard one — being the #1 YouTube Shorts Creator is already a dream! Up next would be: actor as a lead on a sitcom. I did a sitcom pilot for CBS and it was so much fun. The energy from the live studio audience is so electrifying.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?