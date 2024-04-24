Since Alyssa McKay started posting skit videos on TikTok, she's grown an empire of more than 10 million. The creator, who initially went viral for her mean girl POV videos, now is a voice actress on the podcast The Royals of Malibu and the co-founder and creative director of the streetwear brand Beyond Lost.

In between her responsibilities between her voice acting and content creating, Alyssa took the time to answer 13 quick questions with Distractify, dishing on everything from her favorite emoji to internet Roman Empire moment.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

AM: A wiener dog for sure!

Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.

AM: This last weekend I met a girl while boarding a plane to Coachella and she was so so sweet. She told me she watches all my Snapchat stories and that it was her first Coachella. Then on the last day of the festival, we actually bumped into each other, and it was really cute!!!

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended

AM: The first concert I ever attended was Justin Bieber, but after that, I fell in love with Pierce The Veil and went on to see them seven times live!

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

AM: "Obsessed” by Addison Rae. Or anything by Addison Rae or Doja Cat

If you couldn’t be an influencer, what would your dream job be?

AM: Working with animals in some capacity. Something horse related!

What was the moment you felt like you had "made it"?

AM: I think I still experience those moments. I don’t think I’ll ever sit down and feel like I’m exactly where I’ve always dreamed of being. It’s something I’m constantly working on.

What’s your most-used emoji?

AM: 😭😭😭 in place of 😂😂😂 because apparently, that’s what the cool kids do now.

Who’s your celebrity crush?

AM: Billie Eilish 1000000%

Who's the most famous person who has ever DM'd you?

AM: Some pro athletes (whom I will keep confidential).

If you could secretly start any rumor about yourself, what would it be?

AM: Probably that I’m six feet tall. I love to see the look on people’s faces when they meet me and realize I’m shorter than most fourth graders.

What’s your favorite TikTok transition at the moment?

AM: The dance to "Tell Ur Girlfriend" by Lay Bankz has been stuck in my head!

What’s your internet Roman Empire moment?

AM: Renee Rapp and Towa Bird. I would die to know the tea.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?