Lifestyle and fashion influencer Ami Charlize, who hails from the U.K., has taken the internet by storm as of late. Her iconic style, girl talk videos, and candid approach to content creation have garnered her over 3 million followers on TikTok alone, and the 16-year-old also has a huge fanbase tuning into her Instagram and Snapchat pages to keep up with her exciting, luxurious life.

Article continues below advertisement

Ami hosts the popular Ami Charlize's Private Story podcast, where she has cultivated an audience of strong, empowered, and stylish women. The young creator has also collaborated with major brands such as BBC, Spotify, and Nintendo, and has been named as fashion brand PrettyLittleThing's youngest ambassador to date. She even recently released a book: My World: Challenges, Changes, and Chasing My Dreams. What can't this girl do? Distractify chatted with Ami to learn about her dream collaboration, her "made it" moment, and more.

What's your most-used emoji and why do you use it so much?

AC: My most-used emoji is the crying face emoji. It's funny because I don't use it for actual crying, but more to express extreme laughter or a "can't believe this" moment. It perfectly captures those instances when something is so funny or unbelievable that it brings you to tears of laughter.

Article continues below advertisement

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be and what’s the story behind it?

AC: If I were to get a tattoo right now, it would be "141" on my finger. This number holds a special meaning for me as it reminds me of my grandad. In numerology, 141 is considered an angel number, and I feel a deep connection to it as a symbol of his presence and guidance in my life.

What's the weirdest or funniest rumour you've heard about yourself?

AC: One of the weirdest and funniest rumours I've heard about myself was during a tough time in school. I was bullied, and when the school would step in to defend me, the bullies spread a rumour that my parents had essentially "bought" the school's favour to protect me. This bizarre story circulated for about three years and, looking back, it's kind of amusing how far people can stretch the truth.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: instagram/@amicharlize

Shout out one of your favourite fellow creators and tell us why you admire them.

AC: I have to give a big shout-out to Nya Temple. Nya is incredibly dedicated to her content, putting in so much time and effort. Her passion and creativity shine through in everything she does, and she constantly inspires me to push my own boundaries as a creator.

Article continues below advertisement

What are your Top 5 favourite fashion trends at the moment?

Leopard print — It's bold and makes a statement; I can’t get enough of it. Varsity tops — I love the oversized, comfortable look they provide, perfect for casual days. Beach co-ord sets — They give off such a relaxed vibe, and I wear my PrettyLittleThing blue co-ord almost every day. New Balance sneakers — They’re my go-to for both style and comfort; I’ve become a New Balance enthusiast. Long shorts — I recently saw Lily Roland wearing them, and now I’m obsessed with the style.

What's something in your camera roll that makes you laugh every time you see it?

AC: There’s this hilarious photo in my camera roll from the day when I got caught in a downpour at the Adele concert in Munich. I was completely soaked, and my friends' trousers became see-through. It was such a chaotic and funny moment that the photo never fails to make me laugh.

Article continues below advertisement

What was the moment you felt like you had "made it" on the internet?

AC: I truly felt like I had "made it" on the internet during my first meet and greet after the lockdown. The turnout was incredible, with so many people coming up to me for photos and autographs. It was a surreal experience that made me realise how many people knew and appreciated my work.

Article continues below advertisement

If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

AC: If I could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, it would be Kylie Jenner. I'm fascinated by her lifestyle and would love to see what her day-to-day life is like. What does she eat? Where does she work out? Does she really have a glam squad do her makeup every morning? Plus, who wouldn't want to experience a day in the life of Kylie Jenner?

Tell us about your dream collaboration.

AC: My dream collaboration would be with GHD, Beauty Works, and Mark Hill. I’m passionate about hair care and styling, and these brands are my go-tos. I would also love to work with GymShark since I’m a fitness enthusiast and their workout gear is fantastic. Combining my love for beauty and fitness in these collaborations would be a dream come true.

Article continues below advertisement

Who are your favourite content creators that you grew up watching?

AC: Growing up, I was a huge fan of Zoella, Saffron Barker, and Emma Chamberlain. Zoella was every girl's dream; she had this amazing presence that was so captivating. Saffron Barker was relatable and down-to-earth, and Emma Chamberlain's raw and authentic approach was refreshing and inspiring. These creators greatly influenced the content I wanted to create.

Article continues below advertisement

Share your top three desert-island beauty products.

AC: If I were stranded on a desert island, my top three beauty products would be: Paula's Choice Essential Glow Moisturiser with SPF: It’s my favourite for keeping my skin hydrated and protected from the sun.

LANEIGE Vanilla Lip Mask: It’s perfect for keeping my lips soft and moisturised.

NARS Laguna Bronzer: A little bronzer always gives a healthy, sun-kissed glow that I love.

If you couldn’t be a content creator, what would your dream job be?

AC: If I couldn’t be a content creator, my dream job would be to become a professional dancer or an actress. I've always loved performing and the arts, and either of these careers would be incredibly fulfilling for me.

What's your No. 1 distraction?