With so many new celebrities cropping up constantly, it can be hard to make a name for yourself — especially when you're young. However, 17-year-old Havanna Winter has taken the internet's eardrums by storm, with pop tracks reminiscent of artists ranging from Lana Del Rey to Meghan Trainor, and she has no plans to stop any time soon. The release of her newest single, "Tornado," certainly hints at a successful future career for the burgeoning songstress. Distractify chatted with Havanna to learn more about her her celebrity crush, her dream collaboration, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

HW: I really want an Aries sign behind my ear! My best friend has it as well, so I think it would be really cute to match!

What’s your most-used emoji?

HW: My most-used emoji is ♥️

Article continues below advertisement

Talk about the moment you felt you had "made it."

HW: The moment I felt I had “made it” was the first time I went into the studio with Maya K. It’s so incredibly fun working with her and she understands exactly what I wanna bring into a song, so when we had our first session it was a perfect match straight away.

Who's your celebrity crush?

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram/@havannawinter; @finnwolfhard

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

HW: I think the first concert I ever attended was Linkin Park! They were so fun to watch and they’re so talented.

Article continues below advertisement

Who's your biggest musical inspiration?

HW: My biggest musical inspiration is Lana Del Rey. I feel like we have similar interests when it comes to music. We both get inspiration from old songs, movies, singers from the 50’s and up, and different time eras.

What’s the best meal you’ve ever had?

HW: The best meal I’ve ever had is my Nona’s Spanish paella.

Article continues below advertisement

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

HW: I really love Emma Chamberlain, because not only is she funny, she's also relatable and she talks a lot about mental health, which I think is really important nowadays so people know they’re not alone.

Article continues below advertisement

Tell us about your dream collaboration.

HW: My dream collaboration would have to be with Lana Del Rey. She’s so talented and amazing, I love her.

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

HW: Sunscreen, a knife (to cut fruit), and a big backpack so I could fit all my necessities and fruit and things that I find on the island in there :)

Article continues below advertisement

Source: GETTY IMAGES

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

HW: "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen is forever my go-to karaoke song.

Article continues below advertisement

If you couldn’t make music, what would your dream job be?

HW: Probably a painter! I love painting!

What’s your No. 1 distraction?