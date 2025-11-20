Distracted With ... Hunter McVey (EXCLUSIVE)

Let's get to know the small screen's newest heartthrob, Hunter McVey! The 26-year-old is the breakout star of the latest installment of the beloved Ryan Murphy franchise, 9-1-1: Nashville. This is the first acting gig for the model from Tennessee, who called the moment he landed the role of Blue Bennings as "surreal" and a "pince-me moment."

"It took me a while to process, and even six months later, I’m still trying to wrap my head around how it all happened," he told Distractify. "My parents and my fiancée are the most supportive people in the world. They want me to do whatever it takes to accomplish my dreams, be happy, and live the life I’ve always wanted." Here are so more fun facts about Hunter, who will continue heating up your screens when 9-1-1: Nashville returns from hiatus in January 2026.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

HM: For my first tattoo, I’d have to get “Captain Smoke Show” on my lower back.

If you couldn’t be an actor, what would your dream job be?

HM: If I weren’t an actor, my dream job would be to continue working on my other businesses and entrepreneurial ventures—ultimately creating companies that help people and provide real value.

What’s the best fan interaction you’ve ever had?

HM: I haven’t had many moments like that, but I was leaving some interviews during a press day when I met a father and his son outside. It was the first time anyone had ever asked me for an autograph, and the son told me he loved the show. It was the first time I got to sign my name for someone, and seeing the smile on that kid’s face while we took a picture was a pretty surreal experience for me.

Talk about the moment you felt you had “made it.”

HM: I haven’t had that moment, and I don’t know if I ever will. One thing I’ve learned about myself is that I’m always looking to improve and become the best version of who I can be. I think having the mindset that you’ve “made it” can make you stagnant and cause you to plateau. There’s always more to do and more room to grow.

Who’s your biggest acting inspiration?

HM: Growing up, I always loved the work of Vince Vaughn and Will Ferrell because I’ve always enjoyed comedy. I love comedic relief and how naturally funny they both are. They’re absolutely hilarious and brought so many smiles to me and my family over the years. I really looked up to them.

What’s your most-used emoji?

HM: My most used emoji is the two little hands forming the heart. 🫶

If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

HM: I'm sure there are dozens of people whose lives would be fun to switch with, but honestly, so much has happened in mine over the past six months that I don’t think I’d want to be anyone else. So many great things have happened that I’ve barely had time to process them. I’d love to just take some time to reflect on and fully experience everything going on in my own life right now!

What’s a TV show you wish you could watch again for the first time?

HM: Sopranos.

@hunter_mcvey Day in the life on set 🎬 Getting closer and closer to the release of @911Nashville 🔥 Here’s a look into a usual day of filming. Long days, intense activities, and amazing people. Got 2.5 hours of sleep before this day so we were running on fumes, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. Staying hydrated during the day with @Optimize Minerals Code -HUNTERMCVEY Let me know what you want to see next ⬇️ #dayinthelife #actor #film #vlog #ditl #nashville911 #explore ♬ original sound - Hunter McVey

Who’s the most famous person who has ever DM’d you?

HM: That’s a tough one. Honestly, I don’t really read my DMs. They can be pretty distracting. So, I’m not sure, but I don’t think anyone super famous has ever been in there.

If you could guest-star on any show, which one would it be?

HM: My family and I have really been enjoying Landman. I would absolutely love to work on that show one day!

Who would be your dream co-star?

HM: I think it would be really fun to film a comedy with either Vince Vaughn or Will Ferrell.

Share your top three desert island necessities.

HM: A lighter, a hatchet, and a hammock!

What’s your No. 1 distraction?

HM: My other business ventures outside of acting—because I really don’t have time to get distracted by anything else. It’s either filming or working, with no in-between.

Bonus Question: Did you reach out to any '9-1-1' stars (past or present) to ask for advice?