Distracted With... Nia Sioux (EXCLUSIVE)

Best known for starring in the original Dance Moms reality series (under the very controversial Abby Lee Miller), Nia Sioux has become one of the most engaging creators on social media. And while her relationship with her former dance teacher is currently "non-existent," Nia is finally ready to tell her side of the story with her new memoir, Bottom of the Pyramid.

"I came to terms with what people would think about me telling story and sharing my experiences. I am not particularly worried that I might upset people or lose friendships. Some people might not like what I am going to say," she told Distractify exclusively. "I have come to terms with that, and I have the courage to share my truth. Ultimately it is my story to tell, and I don’t need anyone’s permission." Along with her story, Nia also shared some fun facts about herself with Distractify.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what you it be?

NS: I don’t have any tattoos, but I would like to get matching tattoos with my brothers.

What is your most-used emoji?

NS: Definitely the crying emoji.

Tell us about the best fan interaction you've ever had:

NS: It is hard to select the best fan interaction because it is always so special when someone comes up to me and to tell me that I inspired them in some way.

What is your favorite reality TV show?

NS: Dancing With the Stars

What was the first concert you went to?

NS: The Wiggles…. But first pop concert was Justin Bieber.

What would your dream job be if you weren't a social media influencer/TV personality?

NS: Physical therapist

What's the weirdest or funniest rumor you've heard about yourself?

NS: The weirdest rumor that I heard was that I was Sia’s second choice for the "Chandelier" video. I have no idea how that started.

What's your go-to karaoke song?

NS: "Super Bass" by Nicki Minaj

Source: MEGA

Tell us about the best meal you have ever had:

NS: That is very hard because I am a big foodie. Everything I ate in Singapore. I love Singaporean food.

Who's the most famous person who has ever DM'd you?

NS: Gabrielle Union

Tell us about your dream collaboration:

NS: My dream collaboration would be a dance or swimsuit line.

Share your top three desert island necessities:

NS: Vaseline, Water, Music

What is your No. 1 distraction?

NS: Music and dogs

Bonus Question: Did any of your former 'Dance Moms' co-stars get a sneak peek at your memoir?