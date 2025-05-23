'Dance Moms' Star Nia Sioux Is Releasing a Memoir: 'Bottom of the Pyramid' "If you’ve ever felt overlooked, undervalued, or have been told you’re not good enough, this book is for you." By Ivy Griffith Published May 23 2025, 2:47 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

One of the stars of Dance Moms, Nia Sioux, is taking control of her narrative as an adult. The now-23-year-old is releasing a memoir about her childhood experiences, including her time on the reality television series.

The book, titled Bottom of the Pyramid, will share Nia's perspective of what it was like to be on the reality series and all of the things she went through as one of the star performers. Here's what we know about the book and how it has garnered some major support from some surprising people.

Nia was extraordinarily talented, but she often seemed to take a back seat to other stars, despite being the longest-running star on the show. Coach Abby Lee Miller often placed Nia on the bottom of the dance pyramid and roster, leading to frustration and conflicts as she faced the reality of playing the backup dancer to a favored soloist over and over.

Now, it seems as though Nia is going to tell her story. On May 22, 2025, Nia announced on Instagram, "So thrilled to finally announce my memoir Bottom of the Pyramid!" She added, "I wanted to share my story in my words and in my way. I finally can tell my story on my terms. This book is all about reclaiming the label 'Bottom of the Pyramid' and showing the world that I have so much to offer."

In an interview with People, Nia explained, "I felt like my story wasn't told the way it should have been told, and what better way to reclaim that title and turn it into a positive than naming my book Bottom of the Pyramid?” She admits that loved ones said the prospect of writing her story gave them “chills." However, Nia explained, the process for her is about “flipping the script.”

Nia's announcement earned accolades from dozens of famous people who have longed for her tell-all.

Nia's revelations and her story from her perspective have been a long time coming, as far as many Dance Moms fans are concerned. Longtime fans of the show know how painful it was to watch her get pushed to the bottom week after week despite the fact that she was at least as skilled as her peers, and had put in the time and effort to improve over the years.

But even Nia may have underestimated just how thrilled the public would be for her memoir, including some really big names who quickly jumped on her Instagram announcement with words of encouragement. Her mom, Dr. Holly Hatcher-Frazier, wrote, "I have been waiting for this moment." Fashion influencer and fellow Dance Moms star Paige Hyland wrote, "Ahhh!!! What can't she do?!?!"

Former friend and occasional rival Kenzie Ziegler wrote, "So proud of you." Even NYX Cosmetics and Sherri Shepherd got in on the enthusiasm, with the former writing, "So proud of you!!" and the latter writing, "I cannot wait!" And the celebrity support kept rolling in, with stars and influencers adding their congratulations and encouragement.

As part of her announcement, Nia wrote, "If you’ve ever felt overlooked, undervalued, or have been told you’re not good enough, this book is for you. It’s for all of the Dance Moms fans and underdogs out there!"