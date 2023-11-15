Podcast hosts and brothers Ryan and Daniel Omoto, who make up Just the Nobody's, have built their dedicated audience through discussing interesting conspiracy theories, murder mysteries, and pop culture stories from around the world. Because of their rising success, Just the Nobody's has been selected as part of Spotify's RADAR program, made to showcase a diverse set of audio's next generation of great voices from across the world. RADAR aims to create opportunities and pathways for discovery within various markets across the globe, so that growing shows can garner new, larger audiences. Distractify chatted with Ryan and Daniel to learn about their celebrity crushes, their favorite fellow creators, and more.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

R: If I had to get a tattoo right now, I would love to get something involving Marvel superheroes! I probably would get The Avengers “A” tattoo. D: If I had to get a tattoo right now it would definitely have something to do with my family or something about Spider-Man, because thats my favorite super hero.

What’s one wild conspiracy theory that you actually believe?

R: A wild conspiracy theory that I believe to be true is how the character Boo from Monsters Inc. is actually the old witch in the movie Brave! The theory is a pretty crazy one, but the evidence behind it just about proves that Boo and the witch are the same person! D: A wild conspiracy that I believe in is that theres a theory that most fast food restaurants always use the colors yellow and red somewhere in their logo in order to use color psychology on their customers. The color red apparently makes people feel impulsive and hungry, while the color yellow makes people feel excited, so combining those colors creates an effect that makes people subconsciously crave fast food. (It's also my excuse to always get fast food)

Talk about the moment you felt you had “made it” in your career.

R: I am so grateful to be able to do what we do as a job. We have been so blessed to have so many incredible moments in such a short amount of time. One of the highlights is being the first social media creators to ever interview the Academy Award Winners in the press room at the Academy Awards and being given access to film the entire experience. This access to film has never been given to anyone in the history of the Academy Awards. The second highlight is being able to meet and film with our heroes, the Russo Brothers. Joe and Anthony Russo are the best directors of our generation and are responsible for Daniel's and my favorite movies! The Russo Brothers are also a brother duo, so it was super cool to hangout with them and film fun content. D: Throughout this journey, I am very thankful for all the experiences we have gotten to be a part of and how many dreams of ours have come true, but the moment that made me feel like I made it was when I was reading messages from our viewers and listeners telling us how much joy our videos bring them and how our videos give them inspiration. Just knowing that Ryan and I have positively impacted other peoples lives across the world makes me feel like I made it.

If you could give your younger self any advice, what would it be?

R: Do not be scared to fail. The more you fail, the more opportunities you’ll have to learn from your mistakes, get back up to try again, and make adjustments to succeed. If you never fail or choose to challenge yourself, you will never learn. Failure is the key to success. D: If I could give any advice to my younger self, it would be to never let someone tell you that you can't do something or that you don't fit in, no matter who it is ... people will tell you that you can't do things just because they couldn't do it themselves.

What’s your favorite social media trend ever?

R: Recently, the best social media trend I’ve seen is the Wes Anderson trend. It’s been so cool to see creators turn everyday moments into a cinematic masterpiece to replicate that of Wes Anderson’s. D: My favorite social media trend was definitely the NPC trend.

Talk about the best meal you’ve ever had.

R: This is a tough question because there are so many amazing options in the world. The best meal I have ever had so far was when I went to Japan last year for the first time and had tuna sashimi. The tuna melts in your mouth! It was truly an out-of-this-world experience! D: I am not a picky eater and I could eat a lot, but I absolutely love fast food, so my favorite meal is any fast food. If anyone ever needs good orders from fast food restaurants, I'm your guy.

Who is your current celebrity crush?

R: My celebrity crush for the last six years has been my girlfriend, Leia Higashi! LOVE YOU, LEIA! D: My current celebrity crush is Hailee Steinfeld.

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

R: THIS IS A VERY HARD QUESTION TO ANSWER! We have so many talented friends who are creators. Some of our closest friends are very successful creators, so it’s hard to just pick one. I will say, though, that someone who has really inspired me to create content is Casey Neistat. He changed the content world with his storytelling. D: One of my favorite fellow creators is Kelly Wakasa because he is such a good story teller.

What’s your most embarrassing childhood memory?

R: My most embarrassing childhood memory was when I was at a restaurant and had to use the restroom. I went inside the restroom and locked the door. What I did not know was that the lock was jammed, so when I tried to leave the restroom, I could not get out! I felt my life was over and that I wasn’t going make it out! I was crying, freaking out, and banging on the door yelling for help. As I was banging on the door screaming, all of a sudden the door opened and I fell on the ground. When I looked up, everyone in the restaurant was just staring at me. I never felt so much embarrassment in my life. It turned out I just needed to push the door harder for it to open. D: My most embarrassing childhood memory is definitely when I finally built up the courage to go on a small roller coaster and when I got off I was crying my eyes out.

Tell us about your dream collaboration or podcast guest.

R: My dream podcast guest would be Paul McCartney! He is a huge inspiration to me! I have loved The Beatles since I was 10 years old. In college, I took a 'History of the Beatles' class, and that's where I met my girlfriend, Leia. We have been together for 6 years now. D: My dream collaboration/podcast guest would definitely be Shaq. He seems like such a fun guy to sit down and chat with. Plus, I'm a Lakers fan.

If you couldn’t be a content creator, what would your dream job be?

R: I have two dream jobs! I graduated from college with a Bachelor’s degree in Fire Science because I wanted to be a firefighter. I do have my EMT license, and have a passion for wanting to help serve my community. My other dream job is professional golf! I have been playing golf for over 20 years and I love the game. I played competitively all throughout highschool and college. It would be a dream come true to play on the PGA Tour one day! D: If I wasn't a content creator, my dream job would be to be on a professional e-sports team.

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

R: My friends, my girlfriend, and a video camera, because we would make the greatest vlog series that has ever hit the internet. Real life Survivor would be crazy! D: My top 3 desert island necessities would be my dog, hunting gear, and toilet paper.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?