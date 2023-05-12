From spilling the tea on influencer events to sharing her favorite fashion finds, Kelsey Kotzur is one of Brooklyn's realest it-girls. There's a reason she has amassed over 200,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram combined, and it's because watching her videos feels like FaceTiming a friend — you know, the one who just found out about the cutest restaurant downtown and needs your help picking an outfit. Distractify chatted with Kelsey to learn more about her favorite fan interaction, her dream collaboration, and more!

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

KK: It seems like every tattoo I have has to do with food and/or kitchen utensils, so I think I would get my cats' names on me (ILY Gigi and Pablo).

What’s the best fan interaction you’ve ever had?

KK: It’s always lovely meeting the girls around NYC, but the best interaction was when I was in London. I was shopping in & Other Stories in Shoreditch and a girl stopped me to say she followed me. It blew my mind that someone so far from home followed me. It was definitely a pinch-me moment!

What’s your most-used emoji?

🥲 🫶 🫠

What’s your favorite color? (Obviously you're the green queen, but we want to know specifics!)

KK: Grass green, powdered blue, and a sunset orange (LOL, Hunger Games reference).

Share your top three desert-island must-haves.

KK: Aquaphor, my cats, and my pillow.

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

KK: My dad took me to see Christina Aguilera at the Champlain Valley Fair in Vermont in 2000. It was her Genie in a Bottle tour, and it was epic. I was six years old and I was hooked on pop music from there out!

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

KK: I love following Calum Harper! I think we’d be such good friends.

If you couldn’t be an influencer, what would your dream job be?

KK: To be one of the ladies taking care of the baby panda bears in the zoo or the person who comes up with the witty names for nail polish.

Tell us about your dream collaboration.

KK: I would *love* to work with Ganni. I love their pieces so much. I wanna be a Copenhagen girl so bad. The style there is unmatched. It’s so effortless!

What’s your go-to-karaoke song?

KK: You will never get me to participate in karaoke, but if I had to it would be "No Air" by Jordin Sparks.

Who’s your celebrity crush?

KK: I have so many ... Harry Styles, Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy … The list goes on.

What's the best meal you ever had?

KK: I was recently in L.A. and I got a papaya salad and pad thai from Night Market in WeHo and it was beyond. Highly recommend it!

What’s your No. 1 distraction?