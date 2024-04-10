Popular TikTok creator and YouTuber Tara Lynn (known online as @TarasWRLD) is probably best-recognized for her viral video about how she was "finna be in the pit" at the Harry Styles concert — but she does much more than ball out concert tickets. With five million followers on TikTok alone, Tara's content has earned its audience for her authenticity and her witty takes. Tara took some time to speak with Distractify about her most-used emoji, her favorite interaction with a fan, and much more.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

TL: That’s so funny you ask because my boyfriend just texted me this morning about an amazing tattoo idea that he has and I’m absolutely stealing his idea. It's a Spotify link to a song, so someone can scan my tattoo and my song of choice will come up (I'm an Apple Music girly but whatever).

Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.

TL: One time, I threw a house party for my followers in Palm Springs and there was a tattoo station set up and a girl got “finna be in the pit” tattooed on her arm… not making this up. If I'm being honest though, whenever somebody tells me that they love my YouTube videos instead of talking about my TikTok, that always hits different.

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

TL: The first concert I ever attended was the Meet Miley Cyrus Tour with the Jonas Brothers. I was 7 or 8 years old, and it was quite possibly the best day of my life, seriously.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

TL: One thing about me, I am so shy and karaoke is my absolute worst nightmare. One time, while I was drunk with my friend Parker, we did karaoke to "Safety Net" by Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla Sign. I had anxiety about that for realistically an entire year.

If you couldn’t be an influencer, what would your dream job be?

TL: I’ve always wished that I was creative in the sense of writing and producing music. I think that would easily be the most fulfilling job for me, and I praise the talented people who create art in that way, but that is NOT my journey.

What was the moment you felt like you had "made it"?

TL: Probably the first time somebody ever recognized me in public from my videos. I was in Martha’s Vineyard with my family and I didn’t shut up about that for the entire summer. I felt so cool.

What’s your most-used emoji?

TL: 🤨 Best emoji of all time, I will die on this hill.

Who’s your celebrity crush?

TL: Listen, I’m a card game girl, OK? I love playing conversation card games with my friends, and this question comes up EVERY time. I don’t have one. It is simply so hard for me to crush on somebody at all if I don't know them in real life

Who's the most famous person who has ever DM'd you?

TL: This question used to come up all the time when I would do podcasts with people and I would always have to give the most boring response: NOBODY HAS. I’m not kidding... Well lemme check real quick... Yeah, I mean if micro-influencers and Too Hot to Handle alumni count, then we're golden.

If you could secretly start any rumor about yourself, what would it be?

TL: If I could secretly start a rumor about myself it would be that I'm starting my own line of lip products with ingredients I might be literally clinically addicted to....

What’s your favorite TikTok transition at the moment?

TL: I don't participate in Tik Tok transitions. I'm fairly certain I've attempted before but that did not go well.

What’s your internet Roman Empire moment?

TL: I still don't know what Roman Empire means.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?