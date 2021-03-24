'Country Comfort' Fans Want to Know if Bailey and Beau End up Together

Much like The Nanny or Mary Poppins, Country Comfort revolves around a young woman who embarks on a new job — and, with it, on an adventure that ends up changing her life for good.

At the focal point of the show is Bailey, a country singer forced to leave her band after a breakup with her boyfriend and artistic collaborator, Boone (Eric Balfour). One night, she knocks on Beau's door, hoping to use their phone — and she immediately lands a new gig. So, do Bailey and Beau end up together?