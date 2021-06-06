Fans Are Worried About Morgan and Grace on 'Fear the Walking Dead' (SPOILERS)

This article contains spoilers for Season 6, Episode 12 and Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead.

Most seasons of Fear the Walking Dead are fraught with dark moments and zombie attacks, but for characters Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David), their emotional turmoil has seemingly only begun. Fans are worried about their fate after Season 6 Episode 12, "In Dreams," which revealed that their daughter was stillborn. Do Morgan and Grace die in a submarine? Let's investigate.