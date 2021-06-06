Fans Are Worried About Morgan and Grace on 'Fear the Walking Dead' (SPOILERS)By Anna Garrison
Jun. 6 2021, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
This article contains spoilers for Season 6, Episode 12 and Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead.
Most seasons of Fear the Walking Dead are fraught with dark moments and zombie attacks, but for characters Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David), their emotional turmoil has seemingly only begun. Fans are worried about their fate after Season 6 Episode 12, "In Dreams," which revealed that their daughter was stillborn. Do Morgan and Grace die in a submarine? Let's investigate.
Do Morgan and Grace die in a submarine on 'Fear the Walking Dead'?
Fans are worried about Morgan and Grace's fate after Grace convinces Morgan to give up a key to a submarine carrying nuclear warheads just before she gives birth. Teddy is a former serial killer and the key's recipient, who reveals later that the key gives access to the submarine's launch ability — and he intends to launch a missile from the sub to end the world as they know it.
Morgan, realizing what he's done, rallies as many people as he can together to stop a potential nuclear apocalypse. Before the submarine washed ashore in Texas, it was manned by people, including the unfortunate Walter (Damon Carney), who had the key ... before he was beheaded in the Season 6 premiere. The complicated history of the submarine has even sparked its spin-off titled Dead in the Water.
In a new preview for the upcoming episode, Morgan attempts to discuss Grace's stillborn with her, but she refuses. The clip cryptically ends with Morgan insisting he might not make it off the submarine, and he wants to clear the air, to which Grace responds: "We. We might not make it off." It sounds like regardless of living or dying, Morgan and Grace's fates will be tied together.
Morgan and Grace's fates won't be the only ones hanging in the balance.
Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg have teased the penultimate episode of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 to Entertainment Weekly, saying, "We will see a reunion between two characters, 40 years in the making." This is likely about the detective who first put Teddy behind bars, John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine), who has come to help stop Teddy's insane plans.
Andrew Chambliss also added, "We are going to spend a very large portion of this episode on perhaps one of the coolest sets that our production designer, Bernardo Trujillo, has ever designed."
zMaybe the submarine has a few surprises of its own, such as a hidden self-destruct button or a faulty launchpad?
If fans have learned anything from Fear the Walking Dead this season, it's that not everything is always as it seems. "In Dreams" teased a world where Athena, Morgan, and Grace were at peace as a family, only to reveal that Athena was stillborn the whole time. Perhaps Season 6 will end with the reveal that the warheads weren't active at all? Only time will tell.
Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.