Steven and [SPOILER] Have Big Plans After 'Joe Millionaire' (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the season finale of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.

In the Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer finale, Steven McBee has a big decision to make. He has to pick between Annie Jorgensen and Calah Jackson.

Steven realizes his connection with Calah is stronger, and now fans want to know if they live together or if they split up since filming ended.