The Derricos Have Lots of Family Around to Help out With Their Growing Brood

When you have a family of 14 young kids and aren't opposed to that number growing, your only saving grace has to be the possibility of a nanny, right? With the Derricos on TLC's Doubling Down With the Derricos, the idea of hiring a nanny seems like a no-brainer.

Karen and Deon Derrico have done their best to raise their larger-than-life family on their own, but on the show, they have also spoken about the possibility of getting some help.