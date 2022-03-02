Do the Singers on 'I Can See Your Voice' Get Paid? Here's What You Need to Know

Do the Singers on 'I Can See Your Voice' Get Paid? Here's What You Need to KnowBy Anna Garrison
Mar. 2 2022, Published 12:38 p.m. ET
If you enjoy competition shows such as The Masked Singer, Fox is prepared with another mystery singing reality series sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. On I Can See Your Voice, each week, one contestant will earn money if they can figure out who is the best singer in a group — without ever hearing the voices.
While this intriguing premise is enough to sell audience members, do the singers on the show get paid? And if so, how much? Here's everything we know about I Can See Your Voice.
Do the singers on 'I Can See Your Voice' get paid?
To expand on the show's premise, each contestant is present with a group of six "secret singers" identified only by occupation. The contestant must eliminate the bad singers from the group, assisted by clues and the celebrity panel of judges. The contestant must eliminate one singer at the end of each of the first five rounds, and for every correct answer, they receive $15,000 (or $10,000 in Season 1).
At the end of the game, the contestant may either end the game and keep the money they've won so far, or risk it for a chance to win $100,000 by correctly guessing whether the last remaining singer is good or bad. However, this is just the money the contestant earns — what about the singers?
Currently, it's unclear whether the singers are compensated for their hard work. Per Reality Tidbit, most singers, eliminated or otherwise, get paid to appear on reality TV singing competition shows. Realistically, it's estimated that based on fellow singing shows like American Idol or The Voice, singers likely get a stipend, potentially $500 at minimum.
Who are the celebrity panelists on 'I Can See Your Voice'?
When Season 1 of I Can See Your Voice first aired, viewers were delighted to see other celebrity panelists from previous FOX reality shows make appearances. For example, during Season 1, Nick Lachey, Nicole Sherzinger, Jesse McCartney, Robin Thicke, and many others were guest panelists on the show. Ken Jeong, who is currently a judge on The Masked Singer, also appeared as the host for the I Can See Your Voice pilot.
Currently, I Can See Your Voice's second season is almost finished, but the show has yet to be renewed for a third season by FOX. Will the contestant win the $100,000? Or will they walk away in defeat?
