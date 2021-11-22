'Hoarders' Wouldn't Exist Without Its Willing Participants — but Are They Paid for Their Time?

It's easy to assume that the majority of reality TV shows out there aren't exactly real. But according to people who have firsthand experience with Hoarders, that's not the case here.

Someone on Reddit wrote that their father donated a home to a Hoarders participant whose own house was no longer livable due to hoarding. The redditor added that "of course editors work their magic," but Hoarders is one of the few real reality shows.

Watch Hoarders on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on A&E.