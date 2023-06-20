Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Why Skipping 'Extraction' Could Impact Your Enjoyment of 'Extraction 2' Do you need to see 'Extraction 1' before 'Extraction 2'? The action thriller marks the return of Tyler Rake, a black ops mercenary. By Allison DeGrushe Jun. 20 2023, Published 12:42 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

After narrowly escaping the events of the first movie, Chris Hemsworth is back as everyone's favorite Australian black ops mercenary, Tyler Rake. In the long-awaited sequel, fittingly titled Extraction 2, the former Australian SAS operator is tasked with perhaps his most dangerous (and deadly) mission yet — rescuing the family of a ruthless gangster.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, there are many sequels that fall under the standalone umbrella, meaning viewers can enjoy them without seeing the original. But is Extraction 2 one of them? Read on to find out if you need to see Extraction before Extraction 2.

Source: Netflix Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake and Rudhraksh Jaiswal as Ovi Mahajan Jr. in 'Extraction'

Article continues below advertisement

Do you need to see 'Extraction' before 'Extraction 2'?

As one might expect, many recommend that you see Extraction before Extraction 2. The sequel continues where its predecessor left off and sees Tyler embark on yet another deadly mission.

Although it serves as a continuation of the first movie, Extraction 2 shakes up the film franchise. Joe Russo, who wrote the script for both films, previously spoke with Collider and said the sequel is "very different" from Extraction, claiming that Extraction 2 is its "own movie in that regard."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake and and Tinatin Dalakishvili as Ketevan in 'Extraction 2'

"It has a different color schematic. It's set in a different part of the world. It has a different pace, a different tone than the first one," Joe said. "And that, to us, is an interesting way to approach serializing a story, is that it's more surprising and unexpected, and you're not going to get the exact same movie that you got the last time out."

Article continues below advertisement

Is 'Extraction' based on a video game?

First and foremost, the Extraction films are not based on a video game — they're based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Andre Parks. Nevertheless, a video game based on the franchise could very well become a reality.