Brianna Got Shot in a New Episode of 'Queens' — Will She Make it Out Alive?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 7 of Queens.

Jill 'Da Thrill' (Naturi Naughton), Valeria 'Butter Pecan' Mendez (Nadine Velazquez), and the rest of the Queens are about to achieve international success for the second time in ABC's Queens.

Season 1, Episode 7 of Queens charts their latest career highlights, including the unveiling of their billboard, the press conference about their forthcoming world tour, and the photoshoot in anticipation of a new release. So, what happens to Brianna (Eve)?