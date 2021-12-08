Brianna Got Shot in a New Episode of 'Queens' — Will She Make it Out Alive?By Leila Kozma
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 7 of Queens.
Jill 'Da Thrill' (Naturi Naughton), Valeria 'Butter Pecan' Mendez (Nadine Velazquez), and the rest of the Queens are about to achieve international success for the second time in ABC's Queens.
Season 1, Episode 7 of Queens charts their latest career highlights, including the unveiling of their billboard, the press conference about their forthcoming world tour, and the photoshoot in anticipation of a new release. So, what happens to Brianna (Eve)?
Brianna got shot in the chest in Season 1, Episode 7 of 'Queens.' Will she make it out alive?
Season 1, Episode 7 explores the ambivalent nature of obtaining fame. The girls are about to achieve everything they have dreamed of while also having to deal with personal issues.
Take, for instance, Brianna, who is immediately reminded of the good times she had had with Jeff when she accompanies Naomi to the restaurant where they had their first date. If the sudden bout of memories wasn't enough, Brianna also suffers a horrible accident in the same episode. How did she get shot?
Brianna gets shot in the chest at the very end of the episode, after a gunman comes marching after Eric 'E-Roc' Jones (Taylor Selé), who is struggling to pay back what he owes. What the future might hold for Brianna is unclear at this point, but the fans did not appreciate the plot twist.
What's next for Brianna in 'Queens'?
The horrific accident left viewers feeling shocked, with many heading over to Twitter to share ideas on what the future might hold for the beloved character.
"Brianna better make it, or the writers are gonna feel my wrath," tweeted @ivyknowIes.
"Brianna better be OK and alive, or I'm going to sue," tweeted @ashlee_quick.
At present, it's not entirely certain how the shooting will impact Brianna. The aftermath of the horrific event will be unveiled in Season 1, Episode 8, unless the creators choose to go down the Joe West route and refuse to address what really happened to her.
Elsewhere, Eric will likely have to come up with a plausible solution that puts an end to the conflict between himself and the borrower once and for all.
The new plot twist in 'Queens' might have to do with the latest events taking place in Eve's life.
Eve announced that she and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, are expecting a baby in October 2021. Her due date is in February 2022. She will likely take a break to look after the baby.
As she told legendary show host Tamron Hall, her Queens co-stars were among the first people to find out about her pregnancy.
"I feel incredibly blessed and lucky ... Every day I take a moment, touch my belly, and close my eyes. I'm just thankful," Eve said. "They were some of the first people I told. We squeezed each other and had tears."
