No, Doc McStuffins Doesn't Have Cancer

The show was a recipient of the 2014 Peabody Award and aired its final episode in 2020. But despite the wholesomeness of the show, some are claiming that it has a darker premise — specifically that Doc has cancer . Does she?

The Disney Junior hit animated show Doc McStuffins follows Dottie "Doc" McStuffins, a 7-year-old girl who has dreams of one day becoming a doctor; in preparation for her bright future, she cares for a variety of stuffed animals with various ailments.

Is Doc McStuffins dying of cancer?

A theory has made the rounds on the internet between Facebook and Reddit claiming that Doc, the main character of the children's show, actually has cancer, explaining why her toys can talk to her. Theories like this one often circulate about children's shows, claiming that there is actually a darker side to the program than is depicted. This theory about the stuffed-animal doctor has been widely shared online, leading some to wonder if it's true.

"[Did you know] — Doc McStuffins is actually a little girl who is dying of cancer and her medication makes her believe that her toys can talk which is why she imagines herself as a doctor who can save toys because she knows the doctors can't save her," one of these posts reads. But while there have been multiple claims online that Doc has cancer, there has been nothing from the show's creators to suggest this theory might be true.

In the first season of the show, viewers learn that Doc's mother is a pediatrician, which is what inspires the young girl to also want to be a doctor one day. She then starts practicing for medical school by caring for her stuffed animals, and with her magical stethoscope, her stuffed animals come to life. It's more likely all of the events of this show are figments of the main character's imagination, instead of being caused by a child's cancer treatment.

