The Gorgeous Dove Cameron Found Her Doppelganger on Social Media

The Gorgeous Dove Cameron Found Her Doppelganger on Social MediaBy Devan McGuinness
Updated
There are some people in this world who seem blessed with good genes. They're conventionally pretty with a slight twist that makes them stand out. Add in the ability to act, dance, and sing and that's why Dove Cameron has become as big of a superstar as she is.
She's so talented and undeniably beautiful that when fans discovered someone on social media who looks just like her, people needed to know if Dove Cameron has a twin. Here's what we know.
Does Dove Cameron have a twin?
It's a little hard to believe that there's another person in the world who looks like the 24-year-old Disney star, but there is. While she's not technically Dove's twin, she really could be and is one of the closest doppelganger's we've seen.
i’m genuinely uncomfortable and shaken https://t.co/scyzDKPYjJ— Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) December 28, 2017
On Dec. 28, 2017, Dove retweeted a tweet from a person who really does look like her. It's not clear how she found this person, but we're guessing other people on the platform realized that @GalaxiesDove looks like she could be Dove's twin, and it was retweeted enough times that it got Dove's attention.
"i’m genuinely uncomfortable and shaken," Dove tweeted. At this time, the original tweet from galaxiesdove is no longer available, but she does have an Instagram profile.
@Genesissanchex Are you related to Dove Cameron you two look Identical..— Bethany Reilly (@BethanyReilly13) October 21, 2020
Dove's doppelganger's name is Genesis Sanchez and while there's not a whole lot known about her; she looks a whole lot like the famous Dove. Everything from her big eyes to her platinum blonde hair is very similar to Dove, and Genesis is even a singer.
People on social media are calling these two the living Liv and Maddie characters — the twins that Dove played on the television show. So, while Dove doesn't technically have a twin, it would be pretty accurate to say that she has a very close doppelganger out there in the world. Which is wild.
Although Dove doesn't have a twin, she does have an older sister.
Dove is not the only talented one in her family. She has an older sister named Claire Hosterman and she's a great performer as well, though not as known as her younger sister is. There is a seven-year age gap between the two, who share parents, the late Philip Alan Hosterman, who passed away when Dove was 15, and their mom, Bonnie J. Wallace.
According to Claire's Instagram, she's also got an amazing singing voice and works as a voice coach to help others perfect their singing. She doesn't just help people find their singing voice, but also helps them emulate the person they're singing as. For example, teaching a little girl how to sing like a princess, Claire helps her nail those signature arm gestures and where the emphasis goes while singing.
Claire and Dove do look alike in that they look like they're siblings. However, Dove honestly does look way more like Genesis, which proves just how weird genes are.