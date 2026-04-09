Does FGTeeV Support President Donald Trump? Here's What We Know FGTeeV is run by gamer Vincent Carter. By Niko Mann Published April 9 2026, 2:19 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / FGTeeV; Mega

Fans of the popular family of gamers, FGTeeV, want to know if the family and Vincent Carter, aka Duddy, are supporters of President Donald Trump. FGTeeV has a YouTube channel for gamers, and they perform sketch comedy based around gaming.

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The Family Gaming team includes the dad, Duddy, aka Duddz, aka FeeGee, aka D.D.G. Duddy's wife, FGTEEV Moomy, sons Shawn, Chase, and Mike, and their daughter Lexi. Trump began an illegal war in Iran on Feb. 28, 2026, and as he continues to threaten the country, to the dismay of most of the civilized world, folks want to know if FGTeeV supports the twice-impeached president.

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Does FGTeeV support President Donald Trump?

Yes, it would appear that FGTeeV/Duddy is a Trump supporter. After Trump was reelected in 2024, Duddy shared a video on Instagram showing his relief. He captioned the post, "Trumps [sic] Back In but nothing truly changes if we dont [sic] change ourselves! y'all!. Full Vid on InTeLLvevo (YT)." "We did it," he exclaimed in the video. "My wife woke me up at 2 a.m. in the morning to say, 'Babe, Trump won the presidency.' And I said, 'Thank you so much for waking me up, but I'm going back to bed."

"I hoped Trump would get in the office, " he continued. "But I still knew that my faith is in that higher power." He went on to say that a mission of love, kindness, compassion, and understanding to unite the country was in order, but one has to wonder if Duddy values kindness and love; why in the world would he vote for the most polarizing person on the planet?

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Duddy actually believes that Trump — despite his very un-Christian-like policies like separating babies from their parents at the Southern border and dropping bombs on elementary schools in Iran — is religious, and Kamala Harris is not because of her views on abortion. Duddy shared his rhetoric in a video back in 2024. "Don't get it twisted, your boys voting for Trump 2024." He also claimed in a caption for the clip, "Trump tweeted Kamala does not welcome Jesus..."

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The gamer also shared a video on Instagram that included a picture of Trump, as well as a picture of a cross. The post was captioned, in part, "The first pic is who I am voting for, the last picture is who I put my trust in! Some of our followers don't want to hear this, and I'm sorry, but the fight has not been fair! Hollywood, the Media, and almost all social media platforms push Kamala and lies about Trump."